Three New Indian Delegations Embark On Diplomatic Mission To Africa, West Asia & Americas

India sends all-party teams to 33 countries, led by MPs including Shashi Tharoor, to share details on Operation Sindoor and counter-terror strategy targeting Pakistan-backed groups.

In a strong diplomatic move, India has launched a worldwide outreach mission by dispatching all-party delegations to 33 countries. The aim: to brief governments, political leaders, and think tanks on India’s newly declared zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism, particularly emanating from Pakistan. This initiative comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India’s recent counter-terror strike launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives last month.

One of the key delegations is led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who began a tour of the United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia on Saturday. This particular visit is seen as crucial due to Tharoor’s significant international standing and influence in Western diplomatic circles.

Another high-profile team, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, will travel across Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria to communicate India’s resolve against state-sponsored terrorism. Meanwhile, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule heads the third delegation, now en route to Qatar, Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Africa, to continue India’s diplomatic efforts.

These outreach activities are part of India’s broader diplomatic effort following Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 as a direct military response to terror infrastructure operating in Pakistan-controlled territories. The operation marks what officials are calling a “new normal” in India’s security and foreign policy.

India’s decision to send multiple bipartisan delegations underscores the seriousness of its new anti-terrorism strategy. In total, seven delegations will cover 33 countries to explain how India intends to counter future threats without being deterred by Pakistan’s so-called “nuclear blackmail.”

Before their international tours, all team members were thoroughly briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Misri emphasized that India would no longer allow proxy terror groups, sheltered by Pakistan’s military establishment, to operate freely. He noted that Islamabad must now bear direct consequences for any further acts of terrorism traced to its soil.

In Asia, an all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha reached South Korea on Saturday after completing its Japan leg. The team plans to meet with senior officials of the South Korean foreign ministry, National Assembly members, and local think tanks in Seoul.

Simultaneously, a separate delegation under DMK MP Kanimozhi visited Russia, where they briefed leading Russian journalists on Operation Sindoor and India’s revised counter-terrorism policy. The delegation explained that India’s approach is no longer defensive but pro-active, involving immediate retaliation when faced with acts of terror.

India’s campaign is seen as a major global diplomatic exercise to counter the narrative often pushed by Pakistan on international platforms and to reinforce support for India’s firm stand on national security.

