Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
Thrissur Pooram 2025 Begins With Grand Celebrations And High Security; Suresh Gopi, Amit Shah Laud The Festival

Thrissur Pooram 2025 begins at Vadakkumnathan Temple with vibrant rituals, elephant processions, and fireworks. Ministers praise the cultural magnificence.

Thrissur Pooram 2025 Begins With Grand Celebrations And High Security; Suresh Gopi, Amit Shah Laud The Festival


The iconic Thrissur Pooram festival commenced on May 5, 2025, at the historic Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple in Kerala, with vibrant cultural displays, processions of caparisoned elephants, and rhythmic percussion performances setting the stage for what is often called the “Mother of all Poorams.”

Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi described the festival as a “visual extravaganza,” highlighting its universal cultural appeal. “This is the first and only celebration of its kind — a true spectacle of colours and strength, presented by the people of Thrissur to the world,” Gopi told ANI during his visit to the Pooram venue.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to the people of Kerala, saying, “The festival once initiated by the great Sakthan Thampuran displays the symphony of colours and rituals of our culture, and the ancient spirit of our unity marks the magnificence of our heritage.”

The festival officially began with the ceremonial arrival of Neythalakavilamma, whose role is to symbolically open the Thekke Gopura Nada (southern gate) of the temple, setting the spiritual tone for the rest of the celebrations. She leads the way for Kanimangalam Shasta, whose early morning arrival is a significant ritual on Pooram day.

According to Thrissur Collector Arjun Pandian, the administration is expecting a turnout of 18 to 20 lakh devotees. To ensure safety, especially in light of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, extensive security arrangements have been implemented. “Over 4,000 police personnel, urban commandos, and anti-drone systems have been deployed,” said Pandian.

The 36-hour-long celebration features a procession of richly decorated elephants carrying idols from Paramekkavu Bhagavathy and Thiruvambady Sree Krishna temples, along with deities from eight surrounding temples. These processions converge at the Vadakkumnathan Temple in the heart of Thrissur, offering a spectacular blend of devotion, tradition, and pageantry.

Key highlights of the Pooram include the grand Panchavadyam (traditional percussion ensemble), vibrant parasol exchanges, and the much-anticipated fireworks display, which draw massive crowds despite the summer heat. Pooram takes place during the Malayalam calendar month of Medam, aligned with the Pooram nakshatram.

As cultural fervour grips Thrissur, the Pooram once again proves why it remains one of India’s most cherished and vibrant temple festivals, attracting visitors from across Kerala and beyond.

