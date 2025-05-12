Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Throwback! How A Granthi’s Daughter Was Forcibly Converted And Married In To Muslim Man

Throwback! How A Granthi’s Daughter Was Forcibly Converted And Married In To Muslim Man

A 19-year-old Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, who had been missing for several days, resurfaced under distressing circumstances in the Nankana Sahib area of Lahore.

Throwback! How A Granthi’s Daughter Was Forcibly Converted And Married In To Muslim Man


A 19-year-old Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, who had been missing for several days, resurfaced under distressing circumstances in the Nankana Sahib area of Lahore. Kaur, daughter of Bhagwan Singh—a granthi at Gurudwara Tambu Sahib—was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted to Islam, and married to a Muslim man at gunpoint.

Her family has accused local men of barging into their home, abducting her, and subjecting her to forced conversion. Surinder Singh, her brother, said they were not only denied proper assistance by the police but were also threatened to withdraw the complaint or face forced conversion themselves.

As tensions escalated, the Sikh family issued a public ultimatum, threatening self-immolation in front of the Punjab Governor’s residence if Jagjit was not released. Another family member, Manmohan Singh, appealed to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, warning that failure to act could impact sentiments surrounding the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Sikh community in Pakistan condemned the incident and held an emergency meeting at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. They announced a protest to be held outside the Governor House, coinciding with an upcoming international conference related to the Kartarpur initiative.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In India, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also reacted strongly. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to raise the matter globally, highlighting it as a violation of religious freedom.

A video showing Jagjit Kaur, now renamed Ayesha after the alleged forced conversion, has surfaced online, further fuelling anger within the Sikh diaspora. The case adds to growing concerns over repeated incidents in Pakistan involving the abduction and forced religious conversion of minority girls.

Must Read: 13 Killed In A Tragic Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh

Filed under

Granthi's daughter Pakistan

IMD Predicts Above Normal

IMD Predicts Above Normal Monsoon In 2025, Early Onset Expected In Kerala, A Good Sign...
newsx

Throwback! How A Granthi’s Daughter Was Forcibly Converted And Married In To Muslim Man
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists...
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kid

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife...
newsx

13 Killed In A Tragic Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh
Philadelphia Rapper LGP Q

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IMD Predicts Above Normal Monsoon In 2025, Early Onset Expected In Kerala, A Good Sign For Economy

IMD Predicts Above Normal Monsoon In 2025, Early Onset Expected In Kerala, A Good Sign...

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists...

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife After 20 Years

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife...

13 Killed In A Tragic Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh

13 Killed In A Tragic Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral Freestyles Die?

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral...

Entertainment

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists Whilst Filming This Song

I Was Literally Shaking: Samantha Prabhu Recalls Getting Nervous In Front Of 500 Junior Artists

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife After 20 Years

When Did Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman Divorce? Mission Impossible Star Finally Speaks About Ex-Wife

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral Freestyles Die?

Who Was LGP QUA And How Did The Philadelphia-Based Rapper, 24, Known For His Viral

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom