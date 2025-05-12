Throwback! How A Granthi’s Daughter Was Forcibly Converted And Married In To Muslim Man

A 19-year-old Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, who had been missing for several days, resurfaced under distressing circumstances in the Nankana Sahib area of Lahore.

Kaur, daughter of Bhagwan Singh—a granthi at Gurudwara Tambu Sahib—was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted to Islam, and married to a Muslim man at gunpoint.

Her family has accused local men of barging into their home, abducting her, and subjecting her to forced conversion. Surinder Singh, her brother, said they were not only denied proper assistance by the police but were also threatened to withdraw the complaint or face forced conversion themselves.

As tensions escalated, the Sikh family issued a public ultimatum, threatening self-immolation in front of the Punjab Governor’s residence if Jagjit was not released. Another family member, Manmohan Singh, appealed to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, warning that failure to act could impact sentiments surrounding the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Sikh community in Pakistan condemned the incident and held an emergency meeting at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. They announced a protest to be held outside the Governor House, coinciding with an upcoming international conference related to the Kartarpur initiative.

In India, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also reacted strongly. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to raise the matter globally, highlighting it as a violation of religious freedom.

A video showing Jagjit Kaur, now renamed Ayesha after the alleged forced conversion, has surfaced online, further fuelling anger within the Sikh diaspora. The case adds to growing concerns over repeated incidents in Pakistan involving the abduction and forced religious conversion of minority girls.

