Throwback: When India Launched Operation Dost To Help Turkey, But Turkey Took A U-Turn

Under Operation Dost, India sent rescue teams, medical personnel, and relief materials to Turkish soil, reinforcing the idea of global solidarity in times of crisis.

In February 2023, when a massive earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, India stood among the first nations to respond with urgent humanitarian assistance. Under Operation Dost, India sent rescue teams, medical personnel, and relief materials to Turkish soil, reinforcing the idea of global solidarity in times of crisis.

#BoycottTurkey | EaseMyTrip Co-founder Mr. Prashant Pitti reacts to the nationwide travel boycott movement against Turkey and Azerbaijan following their support for Pakistan during India’s anti-terror Operation Sindoor. India had previously stood by Turkey with Operation Dost in… pic.twitter.com/utlQnmA9E6 — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 15, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The operation was swift and decisive. The Indian Air Force flew multiple sorties carrying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units, search dogs, equipment for debris clearing, and a fully operational field hospital. Indian teams worked day and night to pull survivors from rubble, treat the wounded, and provide emergency care. Turkish authorities publicly acknowledged India’s efforts, and local citizens expressed gratitude for the support that arrived when it was most needed.

#OperationDost #IndianArmy Medical Facility at Iskenderun, Hatay, concluded their services amidst gratitude and applause from the locals. The team of 60 Para Field Hospital will be returning to #India after their selfless efforts in earthquake affected #Türkiye.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/KjoCn1lCz0 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 19, 2023

Turkey Now Supports Pakistan

But just over a year later, India’s goodwill stands overshadowed by political developments. Turkey has extended clear support to Pakistan in its anti-India posture. Turkish drones — such as Songar and Yiha — have been supplied to Pakistan, and Indian authorities have accused Islamabad of using them in cross-border attacks. The diplomatic shift became even more stark when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan openly supported Pakistan’s stance during a joint appearance with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — even as terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Boycott Turkey

Turkey’s pro-Pakistan tilt, both militarily and diplomatically, has sparked a quiet but growing boycott-Turkey movement in India. Leading Indian travel and tourism platforms — including EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings, ixigo, Cleartrip, and Travomint — have suspended bookings to Turkey. Even businesses in agriculture have begun distancing themselves, with Turkish apples and other produce facing informal bans.

The contrast is striking. India chose compassion over politics in 2023, offering help to Turkey in its darkest hour. But today, that gesture appears forgotten by Ankara. As diplomatic tensions rise, India’s public sentiment has shifted — from empathy to economic distancing.

Must Read: Sikkim Marks 50th Statehood Day With Tiranga Rally in Gangtok