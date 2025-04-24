‘Throws Blame On Pakistan Whenever Faced With Crisis’: Pakistan PM Calls For Emergency NSC Meeting After India Suspends Indus Water Treaty

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked after a brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam left 27 Indian tourists dead and at least 17 injured. The attackers reportedly asked the victims about their religion before opening fire in what officials are calling a targeted ambush.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked after a brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam left 28 Indian tourists dead

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked after a brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam left 28 Indian tourists dead and at least 17 injured. The attackers reportedly asked the victims about their religion before opening fire in what officials are calling a targeted ambush.

In the wake of the incident, India has taken several tough steps against Pakistan—suspending a decades-old water-sharing treaty, cutting off entry for Pakistani nationals, and scaling back diplomatic ties.

Emergency Security Meeting in Pakistan

Reacting to India’s sudden and sweeping actions, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) for Thursday. The country says it’s preparing a strong response to what it sees as unfair and emotional decisions from India.

India Announces Big Moves

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri laid out the government’s immediate response to the attack, saying the decisions were made after briefing the Union Cabinet.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The Indus Water Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism,” Misri said.

That’s just one of several big moves. India has also:

Closed the Wagah-Attari border , a major point for trade and travel between the two countries.

Banned Pakistani nationals from entering India , effective right away.

Ordered Pakistanis currently in India to leave within 48 hours .

Expelled all Pakistani military advisors posted in New Delhi, giving them one week to leave.

Called back its own military advisors and staff from its embassy in Islamabad.

Canceled all SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas issued to Pakistanis. Anyone in India under the SVES now has 48 hours to exit .

Reduced the Indian High Commission staff in Islamabad from 55 to 30.

Pakistan Calls India’s Reaction “Unserious”

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar slammed India’s reaction, saying it lacked seriousness and was driven by emotion rather than evidence.

“India has failed to provide any evidence linking Pakistan to recent terrorist incidents and appears to be reacting out of anger. Its announcements reflect a lack of seriousness,” Dar said.

He also added, “India throws the blame on Pakistan whenever it faces a crisis.”

Dar confirmed that the NSC meeting would address India’s actions in detail. “India’s statements are inappropriate, and the NSC will issue a comprehensive response,” he said.

Water Dispute Sparks New Fire

India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty—an agreement dating back to 1960—has struck a nerve in Pakistan. Power Minister Awais Leghari didn’t hold back, calling it a reckless and illegal move.

“Every drop is ours by right, and we will defend it with full force, legally, politically, and globally,” Leghari said.

What Happens Next?

Pakistan insists that it had no role in the Pahalgam attack and is accusing India of using the tragedy to push political narratives. Dar said Pakistan is ready to respond and challenged India to bring solid proof instead of blaming Islamabad without cause.

“It is not appropriate to vent anger over terrorism on Pakistan. If India has any evidence instead of mere accusations, it should present it,” Dar said.