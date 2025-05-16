Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
  Thunderstorm, Rain Expected In Delhi NCR: IMD Scientist Akhil Srivastava

Thunderstorm, Rain Expected In Delhi NCR: IMD Scientist Akhil Srivastava

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed weather update for the coming days, forecasting a mix of thunderstorms, gusty winds, heatwaves, and rainfall across various regions of the country.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed weather update for the coming days, forecasting a mix of thunderstorms, gusty winds, heatwaves, and rainfall across various regions of the country.

IMD Scientist Akhil Srivastava informed that southern India will continue to experience thunderstorms and strong winds, along with consistent rainfall over the next five days. A similar weather pattern is expected in central India, where storm activity is predicted to persist.

In the northeastern region, rainfall is set to continue through the week, while the northwestern parts of the country will witness a combination of thunderstorms and rising heatwave conditions. The eastern states are likely to face hot and humid temperatures during this period.

Turning to the national capital, Srivastava said Delhi could see thunderstorm development by the evening, both today and tomorrow. Light rain may follow, which could bring slight relief from the heat. Temperatures in the city are expected to drop marginally to around 37–39 degrees Celsius due to the predicted showers.

