Tibetan National Booked for Raping NRI Woman in Himachal

A serious case of sexual assault has emerged in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, where an NRI woman has accused a Tibetan national of rape and criminal intimidation. The case has been officially registered at the Women Police Station in Dharamshala, and authorities are actively investigating the matter.

Kangra Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, confirmed the details, stating, “In the women PS of Dharamshala, an FIR was registered with the charges of criminal intimidation and rape. The victim is an NRI…her medical test and judicial statement are required, we are completing those requirements today.”

Ongoing Investigation and Document Verification

The police have begun interrogating the accused while also verifying documents related to both the victim and the suspect. “We have started interrogating the accused…we are exploring all the angles…the accused is a Tibetan national, and the victim is an NRI…we have initiated the verification process of their documents. We are in touch with the Tibetan office also,” Agnihotri added.

Law enforcement authorities are collaborating with Tibetan officials as part of the investigation. The police are meticulously examining all aspects of the case to ensure a thorough inquiry. Further details are awaited as the case progresses.

Similar Incident Reported in Delhi

In a separate incident, Delhi Police recently arrested a man accused of raping a British woman at a hotel in Mahipalpur, Delhi. His accomplice was also taken into custody on charges of molestation.

According to authorities, the woman had traveled from the UK to meet the accused, whom she had met on social media. Upon arriving in Delhi, she checked into a hotel, where she encountered the man. However, their meeting took a violent turn when the suspect allegedly assaulted her. She managed to escape to the hotel’s reception, but as she attempted to leave, another man allegedly molested her in the lift.

The Delhi Police have arrested both individuals and have informed the British High Commission about the incident. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

