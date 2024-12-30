Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
we-woman

Tigress Zeenat’s 21-Day Journey Across 3 States Ends With Successful Rescue In West Bengal

Tigress Zeenat, who traveled across three states for 21 days, has been successfully tranquilised in West Bengal. The rescue operation was praised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the collaborative effort that saved the endangered animal.

Tigress Zeenat’s 21-Day Journey Across 3 States Ends With Successful Rescue In West Bengal

After 21 days on the move, a tigress named Zeenat was finally tranquilised and caged by the Forest Department of West Bengal. The three-year-old tigress had covered more than 300 km across three states: Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, prompting a massive rescue operation by forest officials.

The Tigress’s Journey Across States

Zeenat, who had been brought to the Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha on November 14 to strengthen the reserve’s gene pool, wandered out of the reserve on December 8. The tigress began her journey by heading into Jharkhand, where she spent over a week moving across various locations. From Jharkhand, she crossed into West Bengal, first reaching Jhargram, then moving to Bandwan in Purulia district, and finally entering Manbazar.

On Sunday morning, the tigress entered the Ranibandh area in Bankura district. By 4 pm, after multiple tranquilisation efforts, the tigress was successfully sedated and captured near Gosaindihi village in Bankura.

Praise from Bengal Chief Minister

Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded the efforts of the Forest Department and the collaborative efforts of local authorities. On social media platform X, she shared her gratitude, stating, “My heartiest congratulations to the forest officials of West Bengal on the successful rescue of the tigress Zeenat. My sincere gratitude to the district administration, police, panchayat functionaries, and the local people for their invaluable support and collaboration in this remarkable effort.”

She continued, “This rescue is a shining example of teamwork and dedication toward wildlife conservation. Your combined efforts have not only saved a majestic creature that strayed out of its habitat but also reinforced the importance of protecting our natural heritage.”

The rescue operation, which spanned over three weeks, was complicated due to the tigress’s wide-ranging movements. However, the Forest Department, with support from local communities and authorities, was able to successfully sedate and capture her. The capture marks a significant success in wildlife conservation and demonstrates the importance of coordinated efforts in protecting endangered species.

