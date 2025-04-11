In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Singh, who played a key role in rescuing 627 people from the Taj Hotel, opened up about the emotional weight of the day, the significance of Rana's extradition, and the truth that must now be uncovered—no matter how uncomfortable.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Singh, who played a key role in rescuing 627 people from the Taj Hotel, opened up about the day.

As India finally brings 26/11 terror accused Tahawwur Rana home from the United States to face trial, the country pauses to remember the horrors of one of the worst terror attacks in its history—and the heroes who stood in the line of fire. Among them is former NSG commando Surender Singh, a man who risked his life and saved hundreds during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Singh, who played a key role in rescuing 627 people from the Taj Hotel, opened up about the emotional weight of the day, the significance of Rana’s extradition, and the truth that must now be uncovered—no matter how uncomfortable.

“The scene still haunts me”

“It was a massive attack. Nothing like this had ever happened before,” Surender Singh recalled, speaking to NewsX with deep emotion. “They killed around 166 innocent people, including women, children, mothers… they brutally murdered them. The way they violated women and left blood everywhere—just blood. That’s all you could see. Even today, those memories bring tears.”

Singh was among the NSG commandos deployed during the siege of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. He was injured during the operation but continued to fight, managing to save hundreds of lives.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“A big day for the country”

Singh welcomed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, believed to be one of the masterminds behind the 2008 attacks. A special aircraft carrying Rana landed in Delhi, where he will be interrogated by NIA officials and face trial in Indian courts.

“Today is a big day. The terrorist who designed the entire operation, who did the ground survey and worked with others to make this happen—he has now been brought to India, and that too from a country like the United States,” Singh said.

“I thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji from the bottom of my heart—not just on my behalf, but on behalf of all the victims. Now, justice can finally begin.”

“Kasab and others were just pawns”

Singh pointed out that while Ajmal Kasab, the lone captured terrorist, was the face of the attack, the real planning ran much deeper.

“Kasab and the others—those were just pawns. They didn’t even know much. When they were interrogated, they could only tell us bits and pieces. But this man—Rana—knows every detail. Who they met, who helped them, where the money came from, where it was sent, where they stayed—everything.”

He added, “This is where the truth will start to unravel, layer by layer.”

“Some of our own may be exposed”

Singh made a bold statement, suggesting that the investigation may reveal complicity from unexpected corners.

“There are people in this country who call themselves leaders, who eat and live off India, but whose names may also emerge. Many powerful names may come out as the layers peel back. We’ll learn what the then Home Minister’s role was, why NSG commandos were kept waiting at the airport, and why Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, who was in India at the time, was sent back on a private charter.”

Singh hinted at both political and social angles that have yet to be publicly acknowledged, and said this is the moment to set the record straight.

“A victory for victims and a warning to future sympathizers”

Singh believes Rana’s extradition sends a powerful message, both to victims’ families and to those who may be aiding terrorism in any form.

“There is happiness across the country today. For the first time, a terrorist has been brought here from the United States. All this happened because of constant pressure from the media and our dedicated investigative agencies. The NIA, the special forces—everyone remained committed.”

“This isn’t just a blow to terrorism,” Singh said. “It’s a slap across Pakistan’s face. The same Pakistan that breeds and sends terrorists here must now be exposed in front of the world.”

“Now, let justice be served”

As Rana faces interrogation and a legal trial, Singh stressed the importance of due process—and of making an example.

“Our courts will give him the strictest punishment under the law,” he said. “And our agencies will uncover the entire network. Secrets that would have otherwise died in silence will now come to light.”

He added, “This will also ensure that those who supported terrorists in the past will think twice in the future. They’ll be afraid to help people like this again.”

“Pakistan’s mask must be torn off”

“This isn’t just about punishing one man,” Singh concluded. “This is about showing the world what Pakistan has done—raising and sending terrorists to kill innocent people on our soil. Now is the time to tear off Pakistan’s mask and show its true face.”

With Rana now in Indian custody and investigations set to begin, Singh’s powerful words echo a sentiment shared by many across the country—a demand for truth, for accountability, and for justice that’s been long overdue.