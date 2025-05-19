Tiranga Yatra in Rajasthan and Delhi Celebrates National Pride; Salutes Soldiers and Scientists Behind Operation Sindoor

On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma led a massive Tiranga Yatra rally in Jaipur, where he paid heartfelt tribute to India’s soldiers and scientists for their role in Operation Sindoor, a recent military operation that has stirred strong national pride.

On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma led a massive Tiranga Yatra rally in Jaipur, where he paid heartfelt tribute to India’s soldiers and scientists for their role in Operation Sindoor, a recent military operation that has stirred strong national pride. The rally was part of a broader, countrywide campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to celebrate patriotism and honor India’s strength in defense and science.

“Our Priority Is the Nation’s Dignity”: CM Sharma Speaks at Sanganer

Addressing a large crowd at Sanganer, CM Sharma struck a deeply patriotic tone.

“… Our priority is the nation’s dignity… this is why we say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jay’ before anything… This rally is to show respect for the courage shown by our army and the work done by our scientists…”

Sharma walked with hundreds of participants, shaking hands with veterans and interacting with enthusiastic youth. He thanked the people for their overwhelming support and said similar rallies were taking place across the country to spread the same message of unity and pride.

From Bikaner to Alwar: CM Joins Multiple Rallies Across Rajasthan

Before reaching Jaipur, Sharma had already participated in the yatra at Deshnok in Bikaner a day earlier. He also mentioned his plans to join the rally in Alwar the next day.

He described these events as a “mark of honour” for India’s brave soldiers and brilliant scientists who contribute to national security and technological excellence.

Strong Words for Terrorism and Praise for Modi’s Leadership

During his speech, CM Sharma didn’t hold back from talking about India’s hard stance on terrorism and how the country has responded under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

He brought up the events of April 22, referencing military action taken against terrorist bases in Pakistan.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this would be avenged…Terrorist bases…were destroyed…none of their citizens were hurt, only those locations where terrorists were located.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that more than 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes and several of their camps were destroyed, all under the direction of the Indian Army.

“Because day in and day out, you used to see terrorists doing incidents… but now, whether it is surgical strikes, be it strikes or Operation Sindoor, our army has done this under the leadership of the glorious Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Nation First, Then Politics

For Sharma, patriotism takes precedence over political loyalties. He made it clear that love for the country should always come before party lines.

“Our country is before our party, and that is why we glorify Bharat Mata in every activity and first of all, we worship Bharat Mata.”

Tiranga Yatra Goes Nationwide: Massive Turnout in Delhi

While the Tiranga Yatra was making waves in Rajasthan, Delhi saw a grand celebration too. The Delhi BJP unit held a huge rally from Khajuri Chowk to Signature Bridge, called the ‘Vishal Tiranga Yatra’, on the same day. The event was headed by Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, who spoke passionately about what the movement stands for.

“This rally is a collective tribute to the unparalleled courage, valour, and bravery of our soldiers who have sacrificed everything for the nation’s security. Operation Sindoor is a living symbol of India’s pride, courage, and sovereignty.”

His office released a statement that summed up the spirit of the day, “The entire atmosphere was immersed in the colours of patriotism, resonating with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram. The primary objective of this nationwide rally was to spread awareness about the unprecedented achievements of the recently concluded ‘Operation Sindoor’ among the masses.”

Delhi Leaders Lead Local Rallies Across Districts

Apart from the main yatra, district-level rallies were also held in Outer Delhi and Northwest Delhi. Several key BJP leaders were present at these local yatras:

Yogender Chandolia, Northwest Delhi MP and BJP General Secretary

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, West Delhi MP, who led yatras in Matiala and Dwarka

Bansuri Swaraj, BJP State Minister and New Delhi MP, led rallies in New Delhi and Karol Bagh

The first Tiranga Yatra of this campaign had kicked off at India Gate on May 13, and the movement is set to continue across the country until May 23.

A Wave of Patriotism Sweeps the Nation

Whether in Jaipur, Bikaner, Delhi, or Alwar, one thing was clear—the Tiranga Yatra has struck a deep emotional chord with people. Citizens, especially young people, turned out in large numbers, waving the tricolour, chanting slogans, and saluting India’s military and scientific might.

As one statement from the Delhi rally put it,“This scene was a symbol of India’s indomitable spirit and the eternal sentiment of national pride.”

With rallies continuing through May 23, the BJP’s Tiranga Yatra campaign is not just a celebration—it’s turning into a powerful reminder of unity, sacrifice, and national strength.