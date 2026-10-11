‘Tired Of Going To Supreme Court Again And Again, I’ve Lost Trust, If Anyone Can Save Constitution In These Times, It’s The SC, But…’: Sr Adv Kapil Sibal

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has expressed frustration over repeatedly approaching the Supreme Court, saying he has lost trust despite believing that the country’s highest court has a crucial role in protecting the Constitution. His remarks highlight concerns over the judiciary’s responsibility in safeguarding constitutional principles and democratic institutions during challenging times.

‘If Anyone Can Save the Constitution, It’s the Supreme Court’

Speaking about his experience of approaching the Supreme Court, Sibal said he was tired of repeatedly seeking its intervention and had lost trust. However, he emphasised that the court remained central to protecting the Constitution. “If anyone can save the Constitution in these times, it’s the Supreme Court, but…” Sibal said, expressing his disappointment with the situation. His remarks reflect the tension between the expectations placed on the judiciary and the frustration that can arise when petitioners seek judicial intervention on matters they consider important to constitutional governance.

Kapil Sibal’s Remarks Raise Questions About Judicial Accountability

Sibal’s statement has drawn attention to the role of the Supreme Court as the guardian of constitutional rights and the rule of law. The court has the authority to examine constitutional questions, review government action and provide remedies where legal violations are established. The senior advocate’s comments also underscore the expectations of lawyers and citizens who turn to the judiciary to address disputes involving fundamental rights, institutional accountability and constitutional safeguards. However, the specific cases or circumstances prompting Sibal’s latest remarks would be necessary to fully understand the context of his criticism.

Supreme Court’s Role in Protecting the Constitution

The Supreme Court occupies a central position in India’s constitutional framework. It adjudicates disputes involving constitutional interpretation, protects fundamental rights through its writ jurisdiction and reviews the legality of government decisions. Debates over judicial intervention often involve questions about the balance between judicial independence, executive authority and democratic accountability. Sibal’s remarks place renewed focus on public confidence in the judiciary and the importance of ensuring that constitutional remedies remain effective and accessible. Further details about the occasion on which he made the statement, including the specific cases he was referring to, would help establish the immediate context of his criticism.

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