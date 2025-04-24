Tirumala On High Alert After Pahalgam Terror Attack Kills 26, Including 2 From Andhra Pradesh

Security has been significantly tightened with increased vehicle checks, enhanced police presence, and round-the-clock monitoring to ensure the safety of devotees visiting the Srivari Temple.

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists including two from Andhra Pradesh Tirumala has been placed under high alert. Authorities have significantly ramped up security measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims visiting the world-renowned Tirumala temple.

The Pahalgam terror attack has triggered a swift and comprehensive response from both local police and temple authorities. Security has been tightened across all key access points to the sacred hill town, especially at the GNC Tollgate, the main entry point to Tirumala. Intensive checks are underway for vehicles travelling up the ghat road from Alipiri, with APSRTC buses, private cars, and luggage being thoroughly inspected.

According to officials, these heightened security protocols follow warnings issued by intelligence agencies. In response, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administration has coordinated with state police to strengthen surveillance and deploy additional personnel throughout the temple premises.

Round-the-clock monitoring has also been initiated in and around the Srivari Temple, with increased patrolling at strategic locations. The goal, authorities say, is to ensure that darshan and rituals proceed without disruption while keeping the safety of devotees a top priority.

TTD officials have urged pilgrims to cooperate with security checks and assured that all precautionary measures are being taken to maintain peace and order in Tirumala during this sensitive period.

