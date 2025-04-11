Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Denies Cow Death Rumors, Calls It ‘Malicious Propaganda’

Talking about the significance of cows, the statement released by YSRCP pointed out, "Cow is being considered a holy animal, and legend has it that Lord Venkateswara has survived on cow milk.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has categorically rejected the rumors circulating on social media about recent cow deaths at its Gaushala and clarified that the images of deceased cows being widely shared are not connected to its Gaushala.

In an official statement on Friday, TTD clarified and said, “The rumours being spread on social media by a few individuals about recent cow deaths at the TTD Gaushala are completely false. The photos of deceased cows being circulated are not related to the TTD Gaushala. With malicious intent, a few individuals are sharing these unrelated images and falsely claiming they are from the TTD Gaushala in an attempt to hurt the sentiments of devotees. TTD strongly condemns such false propaganda. TTD appeals to devotees and the public not to believe such baseless rumours”

The controversy has also gained momentum due to statements made by Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the former Chairman of TTD and a prominent leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Reddy has alleged that cows in the Gaushala managed by the temple trust are dying in large numbers due to the “neglect” of the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government and has demanded an inquiry to be held to bring out the facts and upkeep the sanctity of Tirumala.

Speaking to media here on Friday, he said that in the past three months, over 100 cows have died due to poor maintenance and caretaking, and the number could go up as the number given is only what has come to our notice.

“The coalition government (TDP-BJP) is busy leveling false allegations on our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and attempting to erase his good efforts,” the former chairman said.

Demanding an enquiry into the death of the cows, he added, “We demand an inquiry into the death of cows in large numbers and the lack of maintenance of Gaushala, which is been looked after by a District Forest Officer who is not qualified in veterinary matters, and this is sheer neglect of the coalition government and its appointed TTD governing body.”

“Importance of Cows”

Talking about the significance of cows, the statement released by YSRCP pointed out, “Cow is being considered a holy animal, and legend has it that Lord Venkateswara has survived on cow milk. Cows are worshiped with reverence. The coalition government has put the Gaushala under total neglect, though the Chief Minister (Chandrababu Naidu) and Deputy Chief Minister (Pawan Kalyan) talk tall about Sanatha Dharma and its upkeep.”

“The sudden outbreak of deaths of cows is an indication of divinity against the coalition government, which has leveled baseless allegations against our leader, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

He further pointed out that during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s, the gaushala had “flourished,” and over 550 cows had been brought in.

“The Guashala flourished 550 cows of indigenous breed from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab were brought. During our term, 1,700 litres of milk were being sent to Tirumala from gaushala for daily rituals and now under the coalition government, not even 500 liters of milk are going up, he said.

He alleged that cows had been gifted to farmers and use of its medicinal, spiritual and other day to day activities was also made but now the same animal is “under threat.”

He added that a “pregnant cow was found dead on railway track and the officials had cut the ears which carry the TTD tag.” “It was only YS Rajsekhar Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who had strived for the upkeep of the sanctity of the TTD and safeguarded the Guashala,” he said.

Earlier, while sharing graphic images of dead cows, YSRCP posted on X, “Heartbreaking scenes emerge from the TTD Goshala, where nearly 100 innocent cows have lost their lives over the past 3 months due to sheer neglect and poor maintenance. A silent tragedy is unfolding in a sacred space meant to shelter and protect them.”

(With ANI Inputs)

