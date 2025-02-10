Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tirupati Laddu Row: CBI Arrests Four Over Adulterated Ghee Supply

In a shocking revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested four individuals linked to dairy firms for allegedly supplying ghee containing animal fat to the revered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The accused were presented before the court and have been placed under judicial remand for 14 days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Tirupati Laddu Row: CBI Arrests Four Over Adulterated Ghee Supply

The CBI-led SIT has arrested four individuals linked to dairy firms for allegedly supplying ghee containing animal fat to the revered TTD.


In a shocking revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested four individuals linked to dairy firms for allegedly supplying ghee containing animal fat to the revered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The accused were presented before the court and have been placed under judicial remand for 14 days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Are the Accused?

The individuals arrested in the case include:

  • Pomil Jain and Bipin Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy in Roorkee.
  • Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda, CEO of Vaishnavi Dairy, Poonambakkam.
  • Raju Rajasekharan, Managing Director of AR Dairy, Dundigal.

How the Controversy Began

The controversy dates back to allegations made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government last year, claiming that the laddu prasadam offered at Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati had been adulterated with animal fat. This triggered widespread outrage among devotees and led to an in-depth investigation by a five-member team consisting of officials from the CBI, the Andhra Pradesh government, and the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ghee Supply Violations Exposed

Government sources revealed that serious violations were detected in the ghee supply process during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime from 2014 to 2019. According to investigators, representatives of Vaishnavi Dairy allegedly secured tenders under the name of AR Dairy and falsified documents to show that the ghee was sourced from Bhole Baba Dairy in Roorkee. However, CBI findings indicate that Bhole Baba Dairy lacked the production capacity to supply the required quantity.

Adulterated Ghee Confirmed in Lab Tests

The TTD, responsible for the temple’s administration, procures approximately 15,000 liters of ghee for laddu preparation. AR Foods, a Tamil Nadu-based company, had secured a tender to supply ghee at Rs 320 per kilogram. When eight tankers carrying the ghee arrived at TTD, four samples were sent to laboratories for testing.

An official confirmed that the ghee samples were tested on July 8, 2024, and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) lab report on July 17, 2024, confirmed adulteration. This revelation intensified political debates in Andhra Pradesh.

Political Fallout: TDP vs. YSRCP

The laddu adulteration scandal has become a major political battleground. The TDP has strongly criticized the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, accusing it of compromising the sanctity of one of the most sacred offerings in India. With nationwide outrage over the issue, the scandal has not only impacted religious sentiments but has also raised serious concerns over food safety and procurement transparency.

As the investigation continues, devotees and the public await further developments, hoping for stricter measures to ensure that the sanctity of the Tirupati laddu remains untarnished.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Filed under

Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Deportation Row: Congress’ Vashisth Writes To President Murmu For Dignified Return Of Indian Citizens

US Deportation Row: Congress’ Vashisth Writes To President Murmu For Dignified Return Of Indian Citizens

Manipur: Y Khemchand Singh, frontrunner for next CM post?

Manipur: Y Khemchand Singh, frontrunner for next CM post?

At What Time Does The Aero India 2025 Show Start? Check Ticket Prices For Indians And Foreigners

At What Time Does The Aero India 2025 Show Start? Check Ticket Prices For Indians...

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

PM Modi’s Tariff Cuts To Boost U.S. Exports During Trump Meeting

PM Modi’s Tariff Cuts To Boost U.S. Exports During Trump Meeting

Entertainment

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl 2025?

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl

Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases Him Off Stage

Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox