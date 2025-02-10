Tirupati Laddu Row: CBI Arrests Four Over Adulterated Ghee Supply

In a shocking revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested four individuals linked to dairy firms for allegedly supplying ghee containing animal fat to the revered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The accused were presented before the court and have been placed under judicial remand for 14 days.

In a shocking revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested four individuals linked to dairy firms for allegedly supplying ghee containing animal fat to the revered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The accused were presented before the court and have been placed under judicial remand for 14 days.

Who Are the Accused?

The individuals arrested in the case include:

Pomil Jain and Bipin Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy in Roorkee.

Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda, CEO of Vaishnavi Dairy, Poonambakkam.

Raju Rajasekharan, Managing Director of AR Dairy, Dundigal.

How the Controversy Began

The controversy dates back to allegations made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government last year, claiming that the laddu prasadam offered at Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati had been adulterated with animal fat. This triggered widespread outrage among devotees and led to an in-depth investigation by a five-member team consisting of officials from the CBI, the Andhra Pradesh government, and the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Ghee Supply Violations Exposed

Government sources revealed that serious violations were detected in the ghee supply process during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime from 2014 to 2019. According to investigators, representatives of Vaishnavi Dairy allegedly secured tenders under the name of AR Dairy and falsified documents to show that the ghee was sourced from Bhole Baba Dairy in Roorkee. However, CBI findings indicate that Bhole Baba Dairy lacked the production capacity to supply the required quantity.

Adulterated Ghee Confirmed in Lab Tests

The TTD, responsible for the temple’s administration, procures approximately 15,000 liters of ghee for laddu preparation. AR Foods, a Tamil Nadu-based company, had secured a tender to supply ghee at Rs 320 per kilogram. When eight tankers carrying the ghee arrived at TTD, four samples were sent to laboratories for testing.

An official confirmed that the ghee samples were tested on July 8, 2024, and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) lab report on July 17, 2024, confirmed adulteration. This revelation intensified political debates in Andhra Pradesh.

Political Fallout: TDP vs. YSRCP

The laddu adulteration scandal has become a major political battleground. The TDP has strongly criticized the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, accusing it of compromising the sanctity of one of the most sacred offerings in India. With nationwide outrage over the issue, the scandal has not only impacted religious sentiments but has also raised serious concerns over food safety and procurement transparency.

As the investigation continues, devotees and the public await further developments, hoping for stricter measures to ensure that the sanctity of the Tirupati laddu remains untarnished.