Tirupati Laddu Row: Supreme Court Set To Hear The Case On THIS Date

Dr. KA Paul has taken the case to the Supreme Court, arguing for an expedited hearing on a petition directed against the Andhra Pradesh government.

In a recent development surrounding the Tirupati laddu controversy, Dr. KA Paul has taken the case to the Supreme Court, arguing for an expedited hearing on a petition directed against the Andhra Pradesh government, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other parties involved.

Urgency Cited Amid Public Distress

Dr. Paul emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “There is an emergency, and I request 5-7 minutes of the Court’s time tomorrow.” He voiced concerns about the confusion and distress experienced by approximately 100 crore Hindus, attributing the controversy to the actions of political leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

Supreme Court’s Previous Rulings

In response to Dr. Paul’s plea, the Supreme Court reiterated that it had previously issued orders regarding the matter. The Court will take up the petition after the Diwali vacation, with the case officially scheduled for hearing on November 22, as indicated on the Supreme Court’s website.

Independent Investigation Ordered

Earlier in the proceedings, the Supreme Court had mandated the formation of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the controversy, highlighting the gravity of the allegations and the need for a thorough investigation.