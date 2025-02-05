Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tirupati Temple Takes Action Against 18 Non-Hindu Employees Over Religious Practices

These employees, who had sworn to uphold Hindu traditions upon joining, have been instructed to transfer to non-religious roles, in line with the temple's commitment to preserving its spiritual sanctity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Tirupati Temple Takes Action Against 18 Non-Hindu Employees Over Religious Practices


The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the governing body of the renowned Tirupati temple, has initiated disciplinary action against 18 non-Hindu employees for allegedly participating in non-Hindu religious activities despite taking an oath to follow Hindu traditions. This move is part of the temple board’s efforts to uphold the spiritual sanctity of its religious practices.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The affected employees, who joined the temple after promising to uphold the Hindu faith, have been barred from engaging in any religious activities at the temple. The TTD has also ordered their transfer to positions unrelated to temple duties or any religious functions. This decision aligns with the TTD’s resolution to preserve the temple’s sanctity and avoid any actions that could impact the faith and sentiments of millions of Hindu devotees.

In a statement, the board emphasized that the employees’ involvement in non-Hindu practices during temple festivals, fairs, and other religious events undermines the temple’s religious environment. The TTD further clarified that employees must take an oath in front of an idol or photo of Lord Venkateshwara, committing to follow Hindu rituals and beliefs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To further ensure compliance, two senior officials have been assigned to monitor the postings of these employees, ensuring they are no longer associated with any religious duties or events at Tirumala. Additionally, the board has offered a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for those who wish to exit the temple’s service.

TTD chairman BR Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining the sanctity of Tirumala, stating that the temple should remain a symbol of Hindu faith. The board’s actions come as part of a broader effort to preserve the spiritual integrity of the temple, which draws millions of devotees annually.

ALSO READ: ‘Muslims Are Being Targeted And Harassed’ Tejashwi Yadav Urges Bihar Governor To Address Deteriorating Law And Order

Filed under

Tirupati Tirupati temple

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Atishi Or Kejriwal: Who Will Be The CM Of Delhi If AAP Wins?

Atishi Or Kejriwal: Who Will Be The CM Of Delhi If AAP Wins?

Gold Price Crosses Rs 85000-Mark For 1st-Time; What’s Fueling The Demand?

Gold Price Crosses Rs 85000-Mark For 1st-Time; What’s Fueling The Demand?

Delhi Elections 2025: Will the Budget’s Tax Relief Help BJP?

Delhi Elections 2025: Will the Budget’s Tax Relief Help BJP?

Delhi High Court Orders Status Quo On Late Designer Rohit Bal’s Estate

Delhi High Court Orders Status Quo On Late Designer Rohit Bal’s Estate

El Salvador Offers To Jail Deportees From The US At A Cost Amid Legal Concerns

El Salvador Offers To Jail Deportees From The US At A Cost Amid Legal Concerns

Entertainment

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox