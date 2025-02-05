Tirupati Temple Takes Action Against 18 Non-Hindu Employees Over Religious Practices

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the governing body of the renowned Tirupati temple, has initiated disciplinary action against 18 non-Hindu employees for allegedly participating in non-Hindu religious activities despite taking an oath to follow Hindu traditions. This move is part of the temple board’s efforts to uphold the spiritual sanctity of its religious practices.

The affected employees, who joined the temple after promising to uphold the Hindu faith, have been barred from engaging in any religious activities at the temple. The TTD has also ordered their transfer to positions unrelated to temple duties or any religious functions. This decision aligns with the TTD’s resolution to preserve the temple’s sanctity and avoid any actions that could impact the faith and sentiments of millions of Hindu devotees.

In a statement, the board emphasized that the employees’ involvement in non-Hindu practices during temple festivals, fairs, and other religious events undermines the temple’s religious environment. The TTD further clarified that employees must take an oath in front of an idol or photo of Lord Venkateshwara, committing to follow Hindu rituals and beliefs.

To further ensure compliance, two senior officials have been assigned to monitor the postings of these employees, ensuring they are no longer associated with any religious duties or events at Tirumala. Additionally, the board has offered a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for those who wish to exit the temple’s service.

TTD chairman BR Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining the sanctity of Tirumala, stating that the temple should remain a symbol of Hindu faith. The board’s actions come as part of a broader effort to preserve the spiritual integrity of the temple, which draws millions of devotees annually.

