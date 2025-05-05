Tit For Tat Between India-Pakistan In Trade War: Who Stands To Lose More After Imposing Ban On Each Other?

In a decisive response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, India has launched a three-pronged economic offensive against Pakistan—cutting off trade, port access, and postal communication.

Ban on Trade, Ports and Postal Services

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced a complete ban on all goods imported directly or indirectly from Pakistan, including items routed through third countries like the UAE, Singapore, and Colombo. The move is aimed at blocking informal trade routes often used for transshipment. The government cited national security and public policy as the basis for the immediate prohibition, adding that any exception would require prior government approval.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has barred Pakistani-flagged vessels from entering any Indian port. The directive aims to protect Indian maritime infrastructure and cargo, with exemptions to be reviewed case-by-case.

Further tightening the noose, the Ministry of Communications has ordered the suspension of all inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan, halting air and land-based postal exchanges.

While official trade between the two countries remains limited—accounting for just 0.06% of India’s total trade—Pakistan is likely to feel the shock more acutely. The country’s pharmaceutical, chemical, and food sectors rely on key imports from India. Informal trade, estimated at around $10 billion annually, is also expected to be hit hard by the closure of backdoor entry points.

A Heavy Economic Blow to Pakistan



In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, India has enforced a complete halt on all forms of trade, shipping, and mail exchange with Pakistan. While the bilateral trade volume accounts for a mere 0.06% of India’s global trade, the impact on Pakistan is far more severe—especially for its fragile and import-reliant sectors.

The trade ban comes down hardest on several essential commodities that Pakistan has been sourcing from India, many of which feed into its industrial and medical ecosystems. Data from 2024-25 reveals the following critical figures:

Organic Chemicals – $164.19 million

Pharmaceutical Products – $120.86 million

Inorganic Chemicals – $4.94 million

Plastics – $4.67 million

Mineral Fuels & Oils – $2.70 million

Modified Starches – $1.53 million

Medical Apparatus – $1.27 million

Dyeing Extracts – $0.38 million

These numbers underscore how key Pakistani sectors—particularly chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and industrial materials—stand to face major disruption. With India sealing all direct and indirect trade routes and banning trans-shipment from third countries, Pakistan’s ability to backdoor-import these goods has also been curtailed.

The real cost to Pakistan lies not just in trade value but in its already strained economy’s inability to absorb supply shocks. The fallout could include rising production costs, medicine shortages, and additional pressure on its dwindling forex reserves as it turns to more expensive alternate sources.

India’s decision to bar Pakistani ships from Indian ports and vice versa further isolates Pakistan logistically, making recovery and rerouting even harder. The ban, while limited in numeric trade value, deals a strategic economic blow that Islamabad will find difficult to counter in the short term.

