TMC Crisis Latest Update: Abhishek Banerjee Gets Lok Sabha Invite As Speaker Weighs Rebel MPs’ Merger

All India Trinamool Congress crisis has multiplied after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has invited Abhishek Banerjee for an important meeting on the defection of 20 party MPs, which could potentially lead the rebel lawmakers to be acknowledged as a separate parliamentary group, following the party’s request to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

The lower house Secretariat has contacted Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s main man in the Lok Sabha, who has urged the Speaker to refuse recognition of any forked faction, before making a decision on the supposed merger proposal. The meeting was postponed after Abhishek was in police interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate.

What sparked the TMC rebellion?

The crisis began after a group of more than 20 TMC MPs, led by a Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, wrote the Speaker revealing their intention to merge with NCPI and support the NDA govt led by BJP.

If approved, it would mark one of the biggest internal breaks in TMC’s parliamentary history.

The possible merger could boost the NDA’s strength in the Lok Sabha from 294 to 314 seats. Though still short of the two-thirds mark, it would strengthen the ruling alliance ahead of major legislative moves, including the proposed delimitation bill.

In the Rajya Sabha too, NDA’s numbers could rise significantly.

Is TMC facing trouble beyond Parliament?

Yes. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is also battling unrest within West Bengal. Days before the MPs’ rebellion, MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim to the Leader of Opposition post with support from 58 lawmakers.

The latest developments suggest deep cracks within the party after its recent Assembly election setback.

With simultaneous rebellions in TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT), opposition unity appears under pressure. If the splits materialise, the political balance in Parliament could shift sharply in favour of the NDA, changing the course of upcoming national debates.

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