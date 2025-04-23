Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh launched a scathing attack on the Union Home Ministry following the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign


Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh launched a scathing attack on the Union Home Ministry following the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Ghosh held the ministry responsible for what he described as a massive intelligence and security lapse.

“No Resistance, No Forces Present”: Ghosh Questions Security Breakdown

Reacting to the incident, Ghosh said the attack raised serious questions about national security management.

“This is a complete failure of the Home Ministry. How did the terrorists enter by crossing the border? Pahalgam is very far from the border. They indiscriminately fired on the tourists. There was no resistance there. No central force was there. How is this possible? It is a complete failure of the Union Home Minister, and why has the Union Home Minister Amit Shah not resigned?”

He further stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken a clear and firm stand on the matter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ghosh had earlier emphasized the need for a non-partisan inquiry into the attack, underlining that it concerns both national borders and internal security.

“A high-level neutral investigation should be conducted into the incident as this is a matter related to the border and internal security of the nation. The BJP makes big claims, but again and again, there is failure on the border. Why did this attack happen? Who was behind these attacks? What was the intelligence doing?”

Three Bengal Residents Among the Victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Wednesday that three residents from the state were among those killed in the attack.

The victims were identified as Bitan Adhikari from Baishnabghata, Kolkata; Samir Guha from Sakher Bazar, Kolkata; and Manish Ranjan from Jhalda, Purulia.

Banerjee also extended her condolences to the families and assured them of all necessary support from the state government.

“A Grim Hour”: Mamata Banerjee Mourns State’s Loss

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared an emotional message regarding the tragedy.

“As per the latest updated information made available to us, three persons from our State have died in the most unfortunate Kashmir violence. All arrangements are being put up by our administration at Delhi Airport to help the family members of the victims and their onward journey to Kolkata. Our Resident Commissioner’s office in Delhi is in touch with the family members. I am personally overseeing, and our senior officers are working hands-on.”

“A grim hour for all of us. Our victims are: Bitan Adhikari (of Baishnabghata, Kolkata), Samir Guha (Sakher Bazar, Kolkata), and Manish Ranjan (Jhalda, Purulia). No words are enough as a condolence for their families, even while my heart goes out to them. We stand by the families,” her post added.

Security Forces Begin Manhunt for Attackers

The attack, which took place in the scenic town of Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Tuesday, has shaken the region once known for peace and tourism.

It is one of the most significant terror strikes since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

In response, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated a joint search operation in the Baisran area of Anantnag to track down those responsible.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Holds Emergency Security Meeting With Cabinet Committee

 

Filed under

amit shah Kunal Ghosh Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

Pakistanis Has Only 48 Hours To Leave India : CCS Convenes Post-Pahalgam Attack, Watch
Indian tectonic plate is

Is India Splitting Apart Beneath The Himalayas? Shocking Study Reveals Tectonic Twist
newsx

India Orders Pakistani Nationals To Leave Within 48 Hours
India suspends Indus Wate

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Cancels Visas for Pakistan Nationals After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
newsx

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability
newsx

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistanis Has Only 48 Hours To Leave India : CCS Convenes Post-Pahalgam Attack, Watch

Pakistanis Has Only 48 Hours To Leave India : CCS Convenes Post-Pahalgam Attack, Watch

Is India Splitting Apart Beneath The Himalayas? Shocking Study Reveals Tectonic Twist

Is India Splitting Apart Beneath The Himalayas? Shocking Study Reveals Tectonic Twist

India Orders Pakistani Nationals To Leave Within 48 Hours

India Orders Pakistani Nationals To Leave Within 48 Hours

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Cancels Visas for Pakistan Nationals After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Cancels Visas for Pakistan Nationals After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Australia PM Anthony Albanese Demands Accountability

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘Words Fail To Express Sadness And Anger’

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A Compromising Position

Who Is Sajal Malik? Pakistani TikToker’s Alleged Private Video Gets Leaked Featuring Her In A

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Meerut

Who Was Lalit Manchanda? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor, 48, Dies By Suicide At

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking Claim Amid His Mental Health Rumours

Is Justin Bieber Secretly A Member Of A Cult? Singer’s Longtime Friend Makes A Shocking

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him Make Independent Decisions

Who Is Bill Owens? 60 Minutes Top Boss Resigns Over Corporate Leaders Not Letting Him

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After