TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Blames Home Ministry For Pahalgam Attack, Asks Amit Shah To Resign

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh launched a scathing attack on the Union Home Ministry following the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh launched a scathing attack on the Union Home Ministry following the deadly terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Ghosh held the ministry responsible for what he described as a massive intelligence and security lapse.

“No Resistance, No Forces Present”: Ghosh Questions Security Breakdown

Reacting to the incident, Ghosh said the attack raised serious questions about national security management.

“This is a complete failure of the Home Ministry. How did the terrorists enter by crossing the border? Pahalgam is very far from the border. They indiscriminately fired on the tourists. There was no resistance there. No central force was there. How is this possible? It is a complete failure of the Union Home Minister, and why has the Union Home Minister Amit Shah not resigned?”

He further stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken a clear and firm stand on the matter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ghosh had earlier emphasized the need for a non-partisan inquiry into the attack, underlining that it concerns both national borders and internal security.

“A high-level neutral investigation should be conducted into the incident as this is a matter related to the border and internal security of the nation. The BJP makes big claims, but again and again, there is failure on the border. Why did this attack happen? Who was behind these attacks? What was the intelligence doing?”

Three Bengal Residents Among the Victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Wednesday that three residents from the state were among those killed in the attack.

The victims were identified as Bitan Adhikari from Baishnabghata, Kolkata; Samir Guha from Sakher Bazar, Kolkata; and Manish Ranjan from Jhalda, Purulia.

Banerjee also extended her condolences to the families and assured them of all necessary support from the state government.

“A Grim Hour”: Mamata Banerjee Mourns State’s Loss

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared an emotional message regarding the tragedy.

“As per the latest updated information made available to us, three persons from our State have died in the most unfortunate Kashmir violence. All arrangements are being put up by our administration at Delhi Airport to help the family members of the victims and their onward journey to Kolkata. Our Resident Commissioner’s office in Delhi is in touch with the family members. I am personally overseeing, and our senior officers are working hands-on.”

“A grim hour for all of us. Our victims are: Bitan Adhikari (of Baishnabghata, Kolkata), Samir Guha (Sakher Bazar, Kolkata), and Manish Ranjan (Jhalda, Purulia). No words are enough as a condolence for their families, even while my heart goes out to them. We stand by the families,” her post added.

Security Forces Begin Manhunt for Attackers

The attack, which took place in the scenic town of Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Tuesday, has shaken the region once known for peace and tourism.

It is one of the most significant terror strikes since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

In response, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated a joint search operation in the Baisran area of Anantnag to track down those responsible.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Holds Emergency Security Meeting With Cabinet Committee