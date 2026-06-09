TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Heckled At Kolkata Airport. Crowd Raises ‘Chor Chor’ And ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans

TMC MP HECKLED AT AIRPORT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee lost his temper at the Kolkata airport on Tuesday while addressing the media. A bunch of protesters gathered at the venue and started chanting ‘Chor Chor’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans. As per reports, a mob of people suddenly started shouting religious slogans, and aggressively started chanting ‘chor, chor’ at the man. The TMC MP lost his temper to the provocation and started attacking the crowd. Confronting the hecklers, Banerjee replied, saying that BJP President Suvendu Adhikari is indeed the real thief and his father is also a thief.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee heckled at airport

This coincided with a party leadership vs party rebel confrontation in the Trinamool Congress that worsened on Tuesday with the party’s leader accusing a faction of MPs of preparing to support the NDA in Parliament.

TMC Lok Sabha Chief Whip Kalyan Banerjee, delivering a press conference, branded the recalcitrant members as “traitors” and challenged them to resign from the party and get a new mandate from the voters. The rebels were “exposed” by Banerjee when they met a high-ranking BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, and alleged that they were indulging in the privileges of office while abandoning party workers.

The remarks are made hours after the Lok Sabha MP and rebel leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had announced that leading Trinamool leaders had decided to write to Speaker Om Birla to express their support for the NDA.

Who is TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee?

Kalyan Banerjee is an influential member of the All India Trinamool Congress party and a leading lawyer-turned-politician from West Bengal. He was born on January 4, 1957, and has held the Lok Sabha seat of Serampore since 2009.

He is considered to be one of the main spokespersons of the TMC party in parliament and an active participant in discussions on legal and political matters. Prior to his entry into politics, Kalyan Banerjee established himself as a successful lawyer and worked at the Calcutta High Court. He has gained popularity for openly criticizing the BJP party several times throughout the years.

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