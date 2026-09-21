TMC Name And Symbol Row: Supreme Court Agrees To List Mamata Banerjee’s Plea Challenging ECI Order

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to urgently list a plea filed by former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee challenging the Election Commission of India’s interim decision to freeze the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) name and its traditional ‘Flowers & Grass’ election symbol.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mamata Banerjee, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and sought a stay on the ECI’s decision.

“We are moving on behalf of Mamata Banerjee on this whole process that’s going on of freezing the symbol. Extraordinary things have happened. While the notification is on, despite the fact that the proceedings started in June, we filed our reply in July, they don’t do anything, and then they issue a notification, and in the middle of the notification they freeze the symbol. What’s going on? We just don’t understand how. That’s why I want urgent listing. We want stay on all this. How can this happen?” Bar And Bench quoted Senior Counsel Sibal as saying.

Meanwhile, CJI urged Sibal not to argue the matter as of now since the opposite side is also required to make arguments. “Don’t argue now. Other side will also argue. Let it be listed,” the CJI said.

Sibal criticised the poll panel’s move, saying, “New milestones are being set by the Election Commission.” The ECI had barred both rival factions of the party from using the original name and symbol amid an ongoing dispute over control of the TMC.