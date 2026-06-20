TMC Strongman Jahangir Khan’s Wife Arrested For Alleged Police Attack Plot To Secure His Release

The West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested Sarina Bibi, wife of jailed Trinamool Congress strongman Jahangir Khan, in connection with an alleged conspiracy to attack the Falta Police Station and forcibly secure her husband’s release from custody. The arrest comes days after violent protests erupted in South 24 Parganas following Khan’s detention. Police officials claim that Sarina Bibi played a key role in organizing and leading supporters who gathered outside the police station demanding Khan’s release. Investigators allege that the protest was part of a larger plan to pressure authorities and create conditions for freeing the TMC leader from police custody.

Police Allege Conspiracy to Free Jahangir Khan

According to investigators, the alleged plan was hatched after Jahangir Khan’s arrest earlier this month. Police sources told local media that supporters were mobilized and directed toward the Falta Police Station, where demonstrators attempted to breach security arrangements. Authorities claim the gathering was not a spontaneous protest but a coordinated effort aimed at securing Khan’s release.

Sarina Bibi was reportedly arrested from South 24 Parganas and is expected to face charges linked to conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and other offences under relevant provisions of the law.

Violent Protest Outside Falta Police Station

The controversy stems from demonstrations that took place in Falta earlier this week. Hundreds of supporters allegedly gathered near the police station and demanded that Khan be freed. During the protest, clashes reportedly broke out between demonstrators and security personnel deployed at the site. Police said personnel and central forces stationed there were attacked while trying to control the crowd.

Law enforcement agencies have since launched a large-scale investigation into the incident. Several people have already been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence and attempts to storm the police station.

Who Is Jahangir Khan?

Jahangir Khan, often referred to in local political circles as “Pushpa” Khan, is a controversial political figure from the Falta region of West Bengal. He was arrested on June 8 near the India-Nepal border after police alleged he was attempting to evade arrest. Khan has faced multiple criminal allegations in the past, though legal proceedings in several cases remain ongoing.

His arrest triggered significant political reactions and protests from supporters, eventually leading to the unrest outside the Falta Police Station.

Investigation Continues

Police are examining video footage, photographs and digital evidence linked to the protest to identify additional participants. Authorities have indicated that more arrests may follow as investigators continue to determine who planned and coordinated the demonstration.

The incident has intensified political tensions in the region and raised concerns over law and order in South 24 Parganas. Officials have maintained that strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in attempts to obstruct police operations or incite violence.

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