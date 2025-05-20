TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee Steps In After Yusuf Pathan Opts Out Of Operation Sindoor Delegation

The move comes after TMC MP Yusuf Pathan opted out of the assignment due to scheduling conflicts.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee will represent the party in the all-party parliamentary delegations being sent abroad as part of Operation Sindoor global outreach.

The TMC on Tuesday announced that party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has nominated Abhishek Banerjee to join one of the seven Indian delegations traveling to various global capitals. These delegations, comprising 51 political leaders and MPs across party lines, are tasked with presenting India’s firm stand against terrorism on the international stage.

The move comes after TMC MP Yusuf Pathan opted out of the assignment due to scheduling conflicts. Reacting to the Centre’s earlier decision to name members without prior consultation, Mamata Banerjee had asserted that the Centre must respect political customs and allow parties to nominate their own representatives. “If they request the mother party, the party will decide the name. This is the custom; this is the system,” she said.

We're delighted to share that our Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial has nominated Nat'l GS Shri @abhishekaitc to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India's global outreach against terrorism. At a time when the world must unite to confront the… — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 20, 2025

In a post on social media platform X, the TMC stated, “We are delighted to share that our Chairperson Mamata Banerjee has nominated Nat’l GS Abhishek Banerjee to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism.”

Abhishek Banerjee’s inclusion

The statement further read, “At a time when the world must unite to confront the growing threat of terrorism, Abhishek Banerjee’s inclusion brings both conviction and clarity to the table. His presence will not only reflect Bengal’s firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage.”

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee emphasized the TMC’s support for the Centre on matters of national interest, while maintaining that the government must respect the party’s right to choose its own representatives. “We stand with the Central Government on all decisions related to the national interest… However, the Central Government cannot decide who will represent the Trinamool Congress,” he had said.

Operation Sindoor was launched following rising global concerns around terrorism, and aims to build diplomatic consensus on counter-terror strategies through high-level political engagement.

With Abhishek Banerjee on board, the Trinamool Congress now joins the government’s diplomatic effort while asserting its political autonomy in the process.

