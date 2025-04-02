TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Slams Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 As ‘Unconstitutional,’ Vows Legal Challenge

The Lok Sabha passed the bill after a heated debate, with the BJP defending it as a move to enhance transparency in Waqf boards, while opposition parties, including the INDIA bloc, fiercely opposed it.

Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee termed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 “unconstitutional” and said that the bill will be challenged.

“This is an unconstitutional bill…The bill will be challenged…This bill is dangerous for the Muslim community…They (BJP) will have to pay for passing this bill,” Banerjee told reporters.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies in strongly supported it, saying it will bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, has also been passed in the Lok Sabha.

The bill was passed after amendments made by the opposition members were negatived. The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

After a reply to the debate by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Speaker Om Birla announced that the House is taking up item no 12 in the listed business – The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 – for a decision of the House. He said the question is whether the bill should be taken up for consideration and then said the lobbies should be cleared.

‘Majority is in favour of the proposal’

He later announced the result of the division. “Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal,” he said.

Parties in INDIA bloc had decided to oppose the bill and their members voted accordingly. They also pressed for division on some amendments. An amendment was negatived with 231 members voting in favour and 238 against it.

The revised bill was brought by the government after incorporating recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee which examined the legislation which was introduced in August last year.

In his reply to the debate, Rijiju said slammed the opposition parties for terming Waqf Amendment Bill as “unconstitutional”, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the law relating to Waqf property has been in existence for decades and has not been struck down by courts and such words should not be used lightly. The debate on Lok Sabha that lasted almost 12 hours.

Rijiju said that after the bill is passed, the poor in the Muslim community will thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The House sat beyond midnight to pass the bill.”Crores of poor Muslims will thank PM Modi on the bill being passed,” he said.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

(With ANI Inputs)

