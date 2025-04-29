Home
  TN Assembly Budget Session Ends After 36 Days, CM Stalin And Ministers Make Key Announcements

TN Assembly Budget Session Ends After 36 Days, CM Stalin And Ministers Make Key Announcements

Tamil Nadu Assembly's 36-day budget session ends with major announcements from CM Stalin and ministers on police, welfare grants, and key departments.

TN Assembly Budget Session Ends After 36 Days, CM Stalin And Ministers Make Key Announcements


The 36-day budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly concluded today with key debates and announcements, marking the end of an intense financial discussion that began on March 17. The session kicked off with a public debate on the financial and agricultural budget statements presented for the current fiscal year.

Throughout the session, members of the Assembly debated grant requests from several departments including Water Resources, Natural Resources, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj. These debates allowed for in-depth discussion and voting on budget allocations for essential public services.

On the final day of the session, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressed the Assembly and made important announcements in response to the debates on police, fire, and rescue services grant requests. His response highlighted the government’s continued commitment to strengthening law enforcement and emergency services in Tamil Nadu.

The Assembly also reviewed grant requests for the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Minority Welfare Department. Ministers Siva V. Meiyanathan and Gingee K.S. Masthan (Nassar) participated in the discussions and presented new policy announcements, reflecting the state’s focus on inclusive welfare and social justice.

Speaker M. Appavu formally announced the adjournment of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, bringing the session to a close without specifying the next meeting date.

