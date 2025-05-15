TN Government Highlights Educational Reforms For Adi Dravidar, Tribal Welfare Under MK Stalin’s Dravidian Model

Tamil Nadu on Thursday claimed that under Chief Minister M.K.Stalin's Dravidian Model Governance, exceptional educational schemes to advance the welfare of Adi Dravidar and tribal communities.

It claimed that as a result of these special initiatives, the pass percentage of Adi Dravidar and tribal students in higher secondary schools has reached an unprecedented 96 per cent in sixty years.

The state government claimed that through the “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme, students are now enrolling in prestigious institutions such as IITs and NITs, achieving new milestones.

It said that since Stalin took office, the Dravidian Model Government has been rolling out innovative schemes with the aim that everyone should have access to everything.

“In particular, there is focused attention on the advancement of Adi Dravidar and tribal communities with key initiatives for their educational progress,” it said.

It further said that there are orders to establish well-equipped educational centres, hostels, and village knowledge hubs in areas where members of these communities reside.

Explaining the state government initiatives, it said, “In alignment with this, at a cost of Rs 108.50 crore, 480 new classrooms and 15 science laboratories have been constructed in 154 Adi Dravidar welfare schools. Additionally, in 107 Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare schools, 256 classrooms, 42 toilets, 21 higher secondary schools, and laboratories in 65 high schools are being constructed for Rs 125.00 crore.

“To support quality education, smart classrooms have been created in 119 Adi Dravidar welfare schools, smart boards in 174 schools and advanced technology laboratories in 206 schools. Equipment worth 3.15 crore has been provided for science laboratories in 126 Adi Dravidar and tribal higher secondary schools,” it said.

It also said that the coaching for entrance exams to higher educational institutions is being given to tribal students studying in residential schools, covering JEE, NEET, CLAT, NIFT, and CUET.

“So far, 2 tribal students have entered medical college, 3 students in NIT Trichy, 1 student in Trichy National Law University, 4 students in NIFT Chennai (Taramani), and 6 students in Gandhigram Central University, Dindigul-a total of 16 students-are pursuing studies with government educational assistance grants,” the state government said.

It also said that under the educational tour scheme to higher education institutions, the Dravidian Model government has provided Rs 25,000 to each school to foster interest in higher studies, offer guidance, and help students make informed decisions by visiting these institutions.

It also added that special training workshops have been organized for school teachers.

“The innovative ‘Puthiyathor Ulagu Sei’ training was delivered through the State Council of Educational Research and Training and relevant institutions to all teachers, along with orientation on higher education guidance for students,” it said.

Internship Grant for Law Students

For students from Adi Dravidar, Tribal, and converted Christian Adi Dravidar communities in their final year (either 3-years or 5-years courses) in Government Law Colleges, a grant of Rs 10,000 is being given for internships as per curriculum. In 2023-2024, Rs 78.90 lakh was provided to 789 students; for those interning with judges, Rs 10,000 each was given to 15 students, totaling Rs 1.5 lakh. Further, in the fiscal year 2024-2025, a grant of Rs 77.40 lakh has been allotted to 774 students for internships, the government said.

It also hughlighted that under the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education scheme for Adi Dravidar and tribal students to pursue education abroad has been restructured, increasing the parental income ceiling from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

“Students pursuing postgraduate or research programmes in fields such as arts, science, commerce, law, engineering, and medicine in foreign countries are given up to Rs 36 lakh per year as assistance, while only 9 students benefited in 2021-2022, due to the encouragement of Stalin, 176 students are currently benefiting,” it said, adding that the allocation for this scheme has increased from Rs 5.31 crore in 2021-2022 to Rs 60.33 crore in 2024-2025 under Dravidian Model governance.

It also noted that scholarship for Doctoral Studies amount has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000, and the number of beneficiaries raised from 1,600 to 2,000.

“From 2021 onwards, the family annual income limit has been enhanced to Rs 8 lakh,” it said.

Similarly, Tholkudi Research Fellowship Scheme has been made to encourage young scholars pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, or post-doctoral research, on tribal “Tholkudi Research Fellowship Scheme” and is being implemented by the Dravidian Model government at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

The government said that under High-Skill Incentive Scheme, for students securing 60 per cent marks or above in degree, postgraduate, and technical courses, a skill training grant worth Rs Rs 25,000 is given to enhance their employability.

Similarly, Hostel Development Initiatives – Infrastructure Upgrades has also been taken up by Stalin and the Chief Minister inaugurated a 10-storey state-of-the-art student hostel built at a cost of Rs 45 crore at the M.C. Raja Hostel campus in Saidapet, Chennai.

“More than 60 new hostels for Adi Dravidar and tribal students are being built at a cost of 300 crore, alongside renovation of old hostels across Tamil Nadu,” it said adding that an allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for upgrading facilities in 535 Adi Dravidar and tribal hostels.

“For the fiscal year 2025-26, Rs 125 crore has been earmarked for new hostels and maintenance,” it said.

The state government in 22 hostels across 17 districts, modern learning rooms with facilities worth 10 crore are being set up to benefit 2,197 students for learning centres.

Even digital libraries have been established in 50 Adi Dravidar and tribal college hostels at a cost of Rs 70 lakh.

“The pass percentage for Adi Dravidar and tribal students in the Class 10 public exam rose from 78 per cent in 2021-2022 to 92 per cent in 2023-2024. Similarly, in the Class 12 public exam, the pass rate increased from 84 per cent in 2021-2022 to 96 per cent in 2024-2025, setting new records,” it said.

As a result, for the first time in sixty years, students like Rohini and Suganya from the tribal community passed the JEE in 2024 and joined NIT Trichy, achieving great milestones. Both L. Suganya and R. Rohini studied at the Government Tribal Girls’ Higher Secondary Residential School in Salem District. They attributed their success in entering NIT Trichy after clearing the JEE to the “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme, it said.

