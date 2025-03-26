Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
To Curb Boiling Fees Of Private Schools And Colleges, Telangana Government Takes Initiative

In a bid to address the soaring cost of education in private schools and colleges, Telangana Education Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has announced the formation of a Fee Regulatory Commission.

To Curb Boiling Fees Of Private Schools And Colleges, Telangana Government Takes Initiative


In a bid to address the soaring cost of education in private schools and colleges, Telangana Education Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has announced the formation of a Fee Regulatory Commission. The initiative aims to regulate tuition fees and ensure affordable education for all.

Revamping Telangana’s Education System

During a discussion in the Legislative Assembly on March 25, Narasimha highlighted that over 7.5 lakh students have stopped enrolling in government schools over the past decade. To counter this trend, the government is focusing on enhancing public education infrastructure and restoring confidence in state-run institutions.

“The education system had deviated under previous administrations, and this commission has been established to bring necessary reforms,” the minister stated. He affirmed that the government is committed to implementing the commission’s recommendations to modernize the sector.

Key Initiatives to Improve Government Schools

Instead of opening new schools, the focus will be on upgrading existing facilities. Special attention is being given to girls’ hostels, which currently lack proper sanitation and basic amenities. The state is collaborating with corporate partners to improve infrastructure, classrooms, laboratories, and drinking water facilities.

Additionally, the government is introducing new courses in polytechnic, engineering, and degree colleges to enhance employment opportunities for students. A proposal is also under discussion to issue certificates to engineering students who secure 80 credits instead of the usual 160, making them eligible for jobs earlier.

Urgency in Regulating Private School Fees

Parents have voiced concerns over excessive fee hikes by private institutions, with reports suggesting an increase of 30% to 50% in anticipation of regulatory action. The Telangana Education Commission has already submitted a draft bill on fee regulation, and stakeholders are urging swift legislative approval before the next academic year.

newsx

