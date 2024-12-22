To Escape Exams And Get Holidays, Students Planned Hoax Bomb Threats: Police Investigation

Police investigations have revealed that a series of bomb threats targeting schools in Delhi over the past few days were hoaxes, perpetrated by students.

One of the affected schools was Venkateshwar Global School, which received a bomb threat email shortly after a blast occurred at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28. According to police reports, two siblings enrolled at the school sent the email, hoping to have their exams postponed. During their counseling sessions, the students confessed that they had drawn inspiration from similar bomb threats at other schools. They were released after their parents were warned about the incident. A thorough search of the school was conducted, and the threat was ultimately deemed a hoax.

In a similar case, two other schools in Rohini and Paschim Vihar received bomb threat emails from their own students, with the same goal of causing school closures. The students in these cases were also counseled and sent home after their parents were notified.

In the last 11 days, over 100 schools in Delhi have been impacted by bomb threats, creating panic and disruption. Police investigations traced the emails to VPNs (Virtual Private Networks), which concealed the identities of the perpetrators and made tracking difficult.

Since May, more than 50 bomb threat emails have been sent to various institutions, including schools, hospitals, airports, and airlines across the city. However, authorities have made little progress in identifying those responsible for the ongoing threats.

