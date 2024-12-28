Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Today Marks Captain Vijayakanth’s First Death Anniversary: DMK Honors Legacy With Guru Puja Day

Marking Captain Vijayakanth’s first death anniversary, DMK observes Guru Puja Day at his Koyambedu memorial. The day includes tributes from political leaders and meals for over 25,000 people, continuing his legacy of compassion and equality.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of actor and DMK leader Vijayakanth’s passing, a leader remembered for his philanthropy and groundbreaking initiatives. DMK has declared this day as “Guru Puja Day,” a fitting tribute to his enduring legacy. Political leaders, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Opposition Leader Edappadi Palaniswami, joined thousands of DMK executives in paying homage at Vijayakanth’s memorial in Koyambedu.

DMK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth led a peaceful procession from the Election Commission office near the Koyambedu flyover early this morning, with thousands of party members participating. The procession culminated at the DMK office, where participants offered floral tributes and reflected on Vijayakanth’s contributions.

A Uniform Meal System for All

Known as “Captain” to his followers, Vijayakanth championed equality in every sphere, including his revolutionary uniform meal system. He introduced this initiative in the film industry, ensuring equal meals for everyone, from lead actors to floor workers. His vision of erasing social hierarchies through shared meals resonated deeply, making him a beloved figure among the masses.

Even after his death, his legacy continues through the Captain Vijayakanth Annadhana Trust, which provides food daily at his memorial. Over the past year, the trust has served meals to approximately 2.5 million people, making his memorial a haven for the underprivileged and those visiting Koyambedu.

A touching anecdote comes from a young girl, the daughter of a daily wage worker, who shared, “I’ve never seen Vijayakanth, but the food here satisfies my hunger every day.” This sentiment echoes across the lives of countless individuals who benefit from his vision.

First Guru Puja Day Observance

This year, DMK has institutionalized Vijayakanth’s memorial day as Guru Puja Day, honoring his contributions as a leader and mentor. DMK Deputy Secretary L.K. Sutheesh emphasized, “The late Captain Vijayakanth was a guru to all of us. Observing Guru Puja Day annually was the collective desire of our party executives and volunteers.”

Today’s Guru Puja Day includes providing food to over 25,000 visitors at Vijayakanth’s memorial. The trust aims to reflect his ethos: treating everyone equally and ensuring no one leaves hungry.

A Legacy of Compassion and Equality

Vijayakanth’s commitment to societal upliftment was encapsulated in his motto: “Whether living or dead, people should say, who is like him, the village should say.” His principles of equality, compassion, and generosity continue to inspire millions, ensuring his legacy endures beyond his lifetime.

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox