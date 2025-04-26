Tomorrow’s Weather 27 April 2025: Delhi To UP, Bihar To Rajasthan – Heatwaves, Rains, And Snowfall Alert!

India’s weather on 27 April 2025 will see heatwaves in Delhi, Rajasthan, MP, while Bihar, UP, Jharkhand face thunderstorms; snowfall likely in hilly areas.

Severe heatwaves continue to grip several parts of India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, rain and snowfall persist over the northern mountainous regions. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), tomorrow’s weather will vary drastically across different parts of the country. While intense heat will dominate the northwest, eastern and northeastern states will see thunderstorms and rain. Southern India is expected to experience hot and humid conditions.

Delhi-NCR to Face Scorching Heatwave Tomorrow

Delhi and surrounding NCR areas will continue to suffer under extreme heat. The IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 41–42 degrees Celsius and a minimum between 22–24 degrees Celsius. A heatwave alert has been issued, and no rain is expected. The sky will remain clear, intensifying the effect of the harsh sunlight.

Weather in Uttar Pradesh: Rain in East, Heatwave in West

The weather in Uttar Pradesh will show clear regional differences.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh (including Varanasi and Prayagraj) will likely see light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with a yellow alert issued.

The maximum temperature will be around 36–38 degrees Celsius.

Western Uttar Pradesh (such as Meerut and Agra) will continue facing severe heatwaves, with temperatures soaring to 40–42 degrees Celsius. Dust storms may also occur in parts of the region.

Bihar Braces for Thunderstorms and Rain

Bihar will experience thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, especially in areas like Patna, Gaya, and Bhagalpur. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert for thunderstorm activity with wind speeds expected to reach 40–50 km/h. Temperatures are likely to range between a maximum of 35–37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22–24 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand to Receive Rain Till April 29

Jharkhand will also witness rainy conditions over the next few days. Cities such as Ranchi, Deoghar, and Dhanbad are likely to experience moderate rain and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will hover between 34–36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will stay around 21–23 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan: Intense Heatwave Continues

Rajasthan will remain under intense heatwave conditions.

In areas like Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Bikaner, the maximum temperature may touch 43–46 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for the region.

Light dust storms could blow through parts of western Rajasthan, but no rain is expected.

Eastern Rajasthan will remain dry with temperatures between 40–42 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh: High Temperatures and Dry Weather

Heatwave conditions will persist in Madhya Pradesh.

Western Madhya Pradesh cities like Indore and Ujjain could see maximum temperatures of 41–43 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh areas like Jabalpur and Sagar will experience slightly lower but still intense temperatures of 38–40 degrees Celsius.

No rainfall is expected, and the weather will stay dry throughout.

Hilly Areas to Witness Rain and Snowfall

The Himalayan regions will see an entirely different weather picture.

Heavy rain and snowfall are likely in high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Cities like Shimla, Manali, and Lahaul-Spiti are under alert for heavy rainfall and snowfall due to the impact of a Western Disturbance.

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh may also experience light to moderate rain and snowfall tomorrow.

Yesterday’s City Temperatures at a Glance

City Minimum Temp (°C) Maximum Temp (°C) Delhi 23 41 Noida 24 42 Patna 25 38 Lucknow 24 40 Jaipur 26 42 Bhopal 23 40 Mumbai 24 34 Ghaziabad 24 40 Jammu 22 40 Prayagraj 25 41 Kolkata 27 36 Ahmedabad 27 43 Bangalore 21 33 Kanpur 23 41 Varanasi 26 39

Tomorrow, 27 April 2025, India will experience a highly varied weather day — heatwaves, thunderstorms, and even snowfall will sweep across different regions. While northern and western India brace for record-high temperatures, eastern states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh will get some relief through rain and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, the Himalayan states are preparing for more rain and snow. Citizens are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts and take necessary precautions.

