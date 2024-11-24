Top 10 Cities With The Cleanest Air In India, Karnataka Takes The Lead

While North India chokes on pollution, Karnataka's Chamarajanagar and Bagalkot stand out with some of the cleanest air in the country, with AQI levels in the "Good" range.

As many cities across India continue to battle deteriorating air quality, particularly in North India, Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar shines as one of the cleanest cities in the country. On Sunday, November 24, Chamarajanagar, along with Bagalkot, recorded some of the lowest AQI (Air Quality Index) levels, placing them in the “Good” category. These cities are part of a growing list of places in India that are showing that clean air is still achievable, even amid rising pollution concerns elsewhere.

While major cities like Delhi and Chandigarh are suffering from hazardous air quality, with Delhi’s AQI reaching an alarming 366 in the “very poor” category, places like Chamarajanagar, Aizawl, Thrissur, and Bagalkot stand as models of clean air. Chamarajanagar led the pack with an impressive AQI of 44, followed by Bagalkot at 46 and Aizawl at 50. These cities represent a significant contrast to the air quality in the country’s bustling urban centers, which are often marred by smog and pollution.

In addition to these cities, Thrissur, also recorded an AQI of 50, making it one of the healthiest places to breathe in India. On the other hand, cities like Guwahati, Ramanathapuram, and Nagaon, though not as clean, still fall under the “satisfactory” category with AQI levels between 56 and 82.

The stark contrast in air quality between the northern and southern cities highlights the urgent need for better air quality management in major metropolitan areas. With cities like Chamarajanagar and Aizawl providing a glimpse of what is possible with cleaner air, it is crucial for governments and citizens alike to push for sustainable policies to ensure that clean air is not a luxury for a few, but a reality for all.

