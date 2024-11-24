Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Top 10 Cities With The Cleanest Air In India, Karnataka Takes The Lead

While North India chokes on pollution, Karnataka's Chamarajanagar and Bagalkot stand out with some of the cleanest air in the country, with AQI levels in the "Good" range.

Top 10 Cities With The Cleanest Air In India, Karnataka Takes The Lead

As many cities across India continue to battle deteriorating air quality, particularly in North India, Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar shines as one of the cleanest cities in the country. On Sunday, November 24, Chamarajanagar, along with Bagalkot, recorded some of the lowest AQI (Air Quality Index) levels, placing them in the “Good” category. These cities are part of a growing list of places in India that are showing that clean air is still achievable, even amid rising pollution concerns elsewhere.

While major cities like Delhi and Chandigarh are suffering from hazardous air quality, with Delhi’s AQI reaching an alarming 366 in the “very poor” category, places like Chamarajanagar, Aizawl, Thrissur, and Bagalkot stand as models of clean air. Chamarajanagar led the pack with an impressive AQI of 44, followed by Bagalkot at 46 and Aizawl at 50. These cities represent a significant contrast to the air quality in the country’s bustling urban centers, which are often marred by smog and pollution.

MUST READ: How BJP Made A Strong Comeback In Maharashtra After Lok Sabha Polls

In addition to these cities, Thrissur, also recorded an AQI of 50, making it one of the healthiest places to breathe in India. On the other hand, cities like Guwahati, Ramanathapuram, and Nagaon, though not as clean, still fall under the “satisfactory” category with AQI levels between 56 and 82.

The stark contrast in air quality between the northern and southern cities highlights the urgent need for better air quality management in major metropolitan areas. With cities like Chamarajanagar and Aizawl providing a glimpse of what is possible with cleaner air, it is crucial for governments and citizens alike to push for sustainable policies to ensure that clean air is not a luxury for a few, but a reality for all.

ALSO READ: Bengal Governor Ananda Bose Unveils Own Statue At Raj Bhavan, Other Parties React

Filed under

Aizawl good AQI Bagalkot clean air Cleanest air in India delhi air pollution
Advertisement

Also Read

IPL 2025 Auction: Oldest And Youngest Players To Go Under Hammer In Saudi Arabia

IPL 2025 Auction: Oldest And Youngest Players To Go Under Hammer In Saudi Arabia

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Or Ajit Pawar, Who Will Be The Next Chief Minister Of Maharashtra?

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Or Ajit Pawar, Who Will Be The Next Chief Minister Of...

Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital’s AQI Plunges To ‘Severe’ Levels Again, Gurugram Sees Improvement

Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital’s AQI Plunges To ‘Severe’ Levels Again, Gurugram Sees Improvement

Bengal Governor Ananda Bose Unveils Own Statue At Raj Bhavan, Other Parties React

Bengal Governor Ananda Bose Unveils Own Statue At Raj Bhavan, Other Parties React

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train...

Entertainment

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli Baba

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox