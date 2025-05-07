Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  Operation Sindoor Took Place Between 1:05 AM & 1:30 AM: Top 10 Takeaways From The Operation Sindoor Press Briefing

Operation Sindoor Took Place Between 1:05 AM & 1:30 AM: Top 10 Takeaways From The Operation Sindoor Press Briefing

The Indian government emphasized that the operation was “targeted, restrained, and non-escalatory,” clarifying that no Pakistani military sites were involved.

Operation Sindoor Took Place Between 1:05 AM & 1:30 AM: Top 10 Takeaways From The Operation Sindoor Press Briefing

Operation Sindoor Press Briefing


In the early hours of Wednesday, India carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, just days after the brutal civilian massacre in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government emphasized that the operation was “targeted, restrained, and non-escalatory,” clarifying that no Pakistani military sites were involved. In response, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the strikes, labeling them an “act of war.”

Here are the top 10 takeaways from the Operation Sindoor press briefing:

‘Operation Sindoor briefing begins with a reminder’

‘We have intel on the planners & backers of the attack’

‘Targets selected to break backbone of terror’

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.’

‘Terrorist Shahid Mir was falsely termed dead’

‘Operation Sindoor took place between 1:05 AM & 1:30 AM’

‘Military action in Pak to deliver justice to Pahalgam victims’

‘India has exercised its right to defend itself and its people’

‘Cabinet meeting underway at PM Modi’s residence’

‘No military establishments were targeted’

