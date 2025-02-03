Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Top 10 VIP Candidates In 2025 Delhi Elections: Here’s How They Performed In 2020

As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly Elections, several high-profile candidates from AAP, BJP, and INC are competing. Many of these leaders had significant victories in 2020 and are poised for intense battles in the upcoming election.

As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly Elections, several high-profile candidates from AAP, BJP, and INC are in the fray. Many of them had a significant impact in the 2020 elections, securing victories with substantial margins. Let’s take a look at these VIP candidates and their past performances.

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)—New Delhi

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the New Delhi constituency will see a three-way contest between Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Parvesh Verma (BJP), and Sandeep Dikshit (INC). The 2020 election results saw a dominant performance by Arvind Kejriwal, who secured 46,758 votes, capturing 61.10% of the vote share. He defeated BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav, who managed 32.75% of the vote share, with a significant winning margin of 21,697 votes.

2025 Contestants:

Contestant Party 2025 Contestants
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)
Parvesh Verma BJP Parvesh Verma (BJP)
Sandeep Dikshit INC Sandeep Dikshit (INC)

2020 Election Performance:

Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Runner-Up Winning Margin
Arvind Kejriwal AAP 46,758 61.10% Sunil Kumar Yadav (BJP) 21,697 votes
Sunil Kumar Yadav BJP N/A 32.75% Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) N/A

Manish Sisodia (AAP)—Jangpura

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Manish Sisodia of AAP will be contesting from Jangpura, following his move from Patparganj. He will face tough competition from Tarvinder Singh Marwah of the BJP and Farhad Suri from INC. In the 2020 elections, Praveen Kumar (AAP) won the Jangpura seat with 55,133 votes, securing 50.88% of the vote share, defeating the BJP’s Impreet Singh Bakshi, who garnered 32.77%. Praveen Kumar’s victory came with a significant margin of 26,063 votes, but with Sisodia’s candidacy in 2025, the battle for this seat is expected to be closely contested.

2025 Contestants in Jangpura

Contestant Party
Manish Sisodia AAP
Tarvinder Singh Marwah BJP
Farhad Suri INC

2020 Election Performance (Jangpura)

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin
Winner Praveen Kumar AAP 55,133 50.88% 26,063 votes
Runner-Up Impreet Singh Bakshi BJP 32.77% -+-

Somnath Bharti (AAP)—Malviya Nagar

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Jangpura constituency will see a high-stakes contest between Somnath Bharti of AAP, Satish Upadhyay from BJP, and Jitendra Kumar Kochar from INC. Somnath Bharti, the current MLA from the constituency, had secured a decisive win in the 2020 elections, where he garnered 52,043 votes, claiming 57.97% of the vote share. His nearest competitor, Shailender Singh of BJP, secured 37.76% of the vote share, with Bharti winning by a margin of 18,144 votes. With the BJP fielding a strong candidate in Satish Upadhyay and the INC aiming to make inroads with Jitendra Kumar Kochar, the contest in 2025 is expected to be intensely competitive.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party
Somnath Bharti AAP
Satish Upadhyay BJP
Jitendra Kumar Kochar INC

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin
Winner Somnath Bharti AAP 52,043 57.97% 18,144 votes
Runner-Up Shailender Singh BJP 37.76%

Avadh Ojha (AAP) – Patparganj

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Patparganj constituency will witness a closely contested race between Avadh Ojha of AAP, Anil Chaudhary of INC, and Ravinder Singh Negi of BJP. In the 2020 election, Manish Sisodia of AAP won the seat with 70,163 votes, securing 49.33% of the vote share. However, the contest was relatively tight, with BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi coming in second with 47.07% of the vote share, and a winning margin of just 49.33%. This time, AAP’s Avadh Ojha will look to retain the seat for the party, while BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi will aim to close the gap and challenge for the win in a fierce electoral battle.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party
Avadh Ojha AAP
Anil Chaudhary INC
Ravinder Singh Negi BJP

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin
Winner Manish Sisodia AAP 70,163 49.33% 49.33%
Runner-Up Ravinder Singh Negi BJP 47.07%

Vijender Gupta (BJP)—Rohini

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Vijender Gupta (BJP), one of the party’s strongest leaders in the city, will defend his seat against Pradeep Mittal (AAP) and Sumesh Gupta (INC). In the 2020 election, Gupta secured 62,174 votes, winning with a vote share of 53.67%, and a substantial margin of 12,648 votes. His closest rival, Rajesh Nama ‘Bansiwala’ from AAP, garnered 42.75% of the vote share but fell short of victory. With the BJP looking to retain its hold on the constituency, the contest in 2025 is expected to be fiercely competitive, as AAP and INC push to unseat the seasoned leader.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party
Vijender Gupta BJP
Pradeep Mittal AAP
Sumesh Gupta INC

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin
Winner Vijender Gupta BJP 62,174 53.67% 12,648 votes
Runner-Up Rajesh Nama ‘Bansiwala’ AAP 42.75%

Atishi Marlena (AAP)-Kalkaji

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Atishi Marlena (AAP) will look to retain her seat against Alka Lamba (INC) and Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP). Atishi emerged victorious in the 2020 election with 55,897 votes, securing 52.28% of the vote share, and won with a comfortable margin of 11,393 votes. The runner-up, Dharambir of BJP, earned 41.63% of the vote share. As the incumbent, Atishi will face strong competition from Lamba and Bidhuri, making this an interesting three-way contest in the upcoming elections.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party
Atishi Marlena AAP
Alka Lamba INC
Ramesh Bidhuri BJP

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin
Winner Atishi Marlena AAP 55,897 52.28% 11,393 votes
Runner-Up Dharambir BJP 41.63%

Amanatullah Khan (AAP)—Okhla

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Amanatullah Khan (AAP) will defend his seat against Manish Chaudhary (BJP) and Ariba Khan (INC). In the 2020 elections, Amanatullah secured a resounding victory with 130,367 votes, clinching 66.03% of the vote share and winning by a substantial margin of 6,827 votes. His nearest rival, Braham Singh of BJP, secured just 29.65% of the vote share. With a dominant performance in 2020, Amanatullah Khan remains a strong contender for a repeat victory in 2025, although he faces fresh challenges from his opponents.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party
Amanatullah Khan AAP
Manish Chaudhary BJP
Ariba Khan INC

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin
Winner Amanatullah Khan AAP 130,367 66.03% 6,827 votes
Runner-Up Braham Singh BJP 29.65%

Satyender Kumar Jain (AAP)—Shakur Basti

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Satyender Kumar Jain (AAP), a prominent AAP minister, will seek to retain his seat against Karnail Singh (BJP) and Satish Luthra (INC). In the 2020 elections, Jain secured 51,165 votes, with a vote share of 51.60%, and won by a comfortable margin of 7,592 votes. His main competitor, S.C. Vats from BJP, garnered 43.94% of the vote share. As a key member of the AAP government, Jain will face strong competition in 2025, but his past performance and party backing make him a formidable contender.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party
Satyender Kumar Jain AAP
Karnail Singh BJP
Satish Luthra INC

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin
Winner Satyender Kumar Jain AAP 51,165 51.60% 7,592 votes
Runner-Up S.C. Vats BJP 43.94%

Haroon Yusuf (INC)—Ballimaran

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Imran Hussain (AAP) will defend his seat in Ballimaran against Congress’s Haroon Yusuf and BJP’s Kamal Bagri. In the 2020 elections, Hussain secured 65,644 votes, with a commanding vote share of 64.65%, winning by a massive margin of 36,172 votes. His victory solidified Ballimaran as an AAP stronghold. However, Haroon Yusuf, a prominent Congress leader, will be eager to make a comeback and challenge AAP’s dominance in the area. With BJP’s Kamal Bagri also in the fray, this contest is expected to be a fierce battle for Ballimaran’s seat.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party
Haroon Yusuf INC
Kamal Bagri BJP
Imran Hussain AAP

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin
Winner Imran Hussain AAP 65,644 64.65% 36,172 votes
Runner-Up Lata BJP 29.03%

Ariba Khan (INC) — Okhla

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Amanatullah Khan (AAP) will defend his seat in a highly anticipated contest against BJP’s Manish Chaudhary. Khan had secured a decisive victory in 2020, winning with 130,367 votes (66.03% vote share) and a margin of 6,827 votes over BJP’s Braham Singh. As one of AAP’s most prominent leaders, Khan is expected to remain a strong contender. However, with BJP’s renewed efforts, the race is expected to be competitive, even though AAP remains the dominant force in this constituency.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party
Ariba Khan INC
Amanatullah Khan AAP
Manish Chaudhary BJP

 2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin
Winner Amanatullah Khan AAP 130,367 66.03% 6,827 votes
Runner-Up Braham Singh BJP 29.65%

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections 2025: Understanding Voter Demographics for 2025 Assembly Elections

 

