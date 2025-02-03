Top 10 VIP Candidates In 2025 Delhi Elections: Here’s How They Performed In 2020

As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly Elections, several high-profile candidates from AAP, BJP, and INC are competing. Many of these leaders had significant victories in 2020 and are poised for intense battles in the upcoming election.

As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly Elections, several high-profile candidates from AAP, BJP, and INC are in the fray. Many of them had a significant impact in the 2020 elections, securing victories with substantial margins. Let’s take a look at these VIP candidates and their past performances.

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP)—New Delhi

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the New Delhi constituency will see a three-way contest between Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Parvesh Verma (BJP), and Sandeep Dikshit (INC). The 2020 election results saw a dominant performance by Arvind Kejriwal, who secured 46,758 votes, capturing 61.10% of the vote share. He defeated BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav, who managed 32.75% of the vote share, with a significant winning margin of 21,697 votes.

2025 Contestants:

Contestant Party 2025 Contestants Arvind Kejriwal AAP Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) Parvesh Verma BJP Parvesh Verma (BJP) Sandeep Dikshit INC Sandeep Dikshit (INC)

2020 Election Performance:

Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Runner-Up Winning Margin Arvind Kejriwal AAP 46,758 61.10% Sunil Kumar Yadav (BJP) 21,697 votes Sunil Kumar Yadav BJP N/A 32.75% Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) N/A

Manish Sisodia (AAP)—Jangpura

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Manish Sisodia of AAP will be contesting from Jangpura, following his move from Patparganj. He will face tough competition from Tarvinder Singh Marwah of the BJP and Farhad Suri from INC. In the 2020 elections, Praveen Kumar (AAP) won the Jangpura seat with 55,133 votes, securing 50.88% of the vote share, defeating the BJP’s Impreet Singh Bakshi, who garnered 32.77%. Praveen Kumar’s victory came with a significant margin of 26,063 votes, but with Sisodia’s candidacy in 2025, the battle for this seat is expected to be closely contested.

2025 Contestants in Jangpura

Contestant Party Manish Sisodia AAP Tarvinder Singh Marwah BJP Farhad Suri INC

2020 Election Performance (Jangpura)

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin Winner Praveen Kumar AAP 55,133 50.88% 26,063 votes Runner-Up Impreet Singh Bakshi BJP – 32.77% -+-

Somnath Bharti (AAP)—Malviya Nagar

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Jangpura constituency will see a high-stakes contest between Somnath Bharti of AAP, Satish Upadhyay from BJP, and Jitendra Kumar Kochar from INC. Somnath Bharti, the current MLA from the constituency, had secured a decisive win in the 2020 elections, where he garnered 52,043 votes, claiming 57.97% of the vote share. His nearest competitor, Shailender Singh of BJP, secured 37.76% of the vote share, with Bharti winning by a margin of 18,144 votes. With the BJP fielding a strong candidate in Satish Upadhyay and the INC aiming to make inroads with Jitendra Kumar Kochar, the contest in 2025 is expected to be intensely competitive.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party Somnath Bharti AAP Satish Upadhyay BJP Jitendra Kumar Kochar INC

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin Winner Somnath Bharti AAP 52,043 57.97% 18,144 votes Runner-Up Shailender Singh BJP – 37.76% –

Avadh Ojha (AAP) – Patparganj

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Patparganj constituency will witness a closely contested race between Avadh Ojha of AAP, Anil Chaudhary of INC, and Ravinder Singh Negi of BJP. In the 2020 election, Manish Sisodia of AAP won the seat with 70,163 votes, securing 49.33% of the vote share. However, the contest was relatively tight, with BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi coming in second with 47.07% of the vote share, and a winning margin of just 49.33%. This time, AAP’s Avadh Ojha will look to retain the seat for the party, while BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi will aim to close the gap and challenge for the win in a fierce electoral battle.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party Avadh Ojha AAP Anil Chaudhary INC Ravinder Singh Negi BJP

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin Winner Manish Sisodia AAP 70,163 49.33% 49.33% Runner-Up Ravinder Singh Negi BJP – 47.07% –

Vijender Gupta (BJP)—Rohini

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Vijender Gupta (BJP), one of the party’s strongest leaders in the city, will defend his seat against Pradeep Mittal (AAP) and Sumesh Gupta (INC). In the 2020 election, Gupta secured 62,174 votes, winning with a vote share of 53.67%, and a substantial margin of 12,648 votes. His closest rival, Rajesh Nama ‘Bansiwala’ from AAP, garnered 42.75% of the vote share but fell short of victory. With the BJP looking to retain its hold on the constituency, the contest in 2025 is expected to be fiercely competitive, as AAP and INC push to unseat the seasoned leader.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party Vijender Gupta BJP Pradeep Mittal AAP Sumesh Gupta INC

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin Winner Vijender Gupta BJP 62,174 53.67% 12,648 votes Runner-Up Rajesh Nama ‘Bansiwala’ AAP – 42.75% –

Atishi Marlena (AAP)-Kalkaji

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Atishi Marlena (AAP) will look to retain her seat against Alka Lamba (INC) and Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP). Atishi emerged victorious in the 2020 election with 55,897 votes, securing 52.28% of the vote share, and won with a comfortable margin of 11,393 votes. The runner-up, Dharambir of BJP, earned 41.63% of the vote share. As the incumbent, Atishi will face strong competition from Lamba and Bidhuri, making this an interesting three-way contest in the upcoming elections.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party Atishi Marlena AAP Alka Lamba INC Ramesh Bidhuri BJP

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin Winner Atishi Marlena AAP 55,897 52.28% 11,393 votes Runner-Up Dharambir BJP – 41.63% –

Amanatullah Khan (AAP)—Okhla

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Amanatullah Khan (AAP) will defend his seat against Manish Chaudhary (BJP) and Ariba Khan (INC). In the 2020 elections, Amanatullah secured a resounding victory with 130,367 votes, clinching 66.03% of the vote share and winning by a substantial margin of 6,827 votes. His nearest rival, Braham Singh of BJP, secured just 29.65% of the vote share. With a dominant performance in 2020, Amanatullah Khan remains a strong contender for a repeat victory in 2025, although he faces fresh challenges from his opponents.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party Amanatullah Khan AAP Manish Chaudhary BJP Ariba Khan INC

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin Winner Amanatullah Khan AAP 130,367 66.03% 6,827 votes Runner-Up Braham Singh BJP – 29.65% –

Satyender Kumar Jain (AAP)—Shakur Basti

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Satyender Kumar Jain (AAP), a prominent AAP minister, will seek to retain his seat against Karnail Singh (BJP) and Satish Luthra (INC). In the 2020 elections, Jain secured 51,165 votes, with a vote share of 51.60%, and won by a comfortable margin of 7,592 votes. His main competitor, S.C. Vats from BJP, garnered 43.94% of the vote share. As a key member of the AAP government, Jain will face strong competition in 2025, but his past performance and party backing make him a formidable contender.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party Satyender Kumar Jain AAP Karnail Singh BJP Satish Luthra INC

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin Winner Satyender Kumar Jain AAP 51,165 51.60% 7,592 votes Runner-Up S.C. Vats BJP – 43.94% –

Haroon Yusuf (INC)—Ballimaran

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Imran Hussain (AAP) will defend his seat in Ballimaran against Congress’s Haroon Yusuf and BJP’s Kamal Bagri. In the 2020 elections, Hussain secured 65,644 votes, with a commanding vote share of 64.65%, winning by a massive margin of 36,172 votes. His victory solidified Ballimaran as an AAP stronghold. However, Haroon Yusuf, a prominent Congress leader, will be eager to make a comeback and challenge AAP’s dominance in the area. With BJP’s Kamal Bagri also in the fray, this contest is expected to be a fierce battle for Ballimaran’s seat.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party Haroon Yusuf INC Kamal Bagri BJP Imran Hussain AAP

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin Winner Imran Hussain AAP 65,644 64.65% 36,172 votes Runner-Up Lata BJP – 29.03% –

Ariba Khan (INC) — Okhla

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Amanatullah Khan (AAP) will defend his seat in a highly anticipated contest against BJP’s Manish Chaudhary. Khan had secured a decisive victory in 2020, winning with 130,367 votes (66.03% vote share) and a margin of 6,827 votes over BJP’s Braham Singh. As one of AAP’s most prominent leaders, Khan is expected to remain a strong contender. However, with BJP’s renewed efforts, the race is expected to be competitive, even though AAP remains the dominant force in this constituency.

2025 Contestants

Contestant Party Ariba Khan INC Amanatullah Khan AAP Manish Chaudhary BJP

2020 Election Performance

Position Candidate Party Votes Secured Vote Share Winning Margin Winner Amanatullah Khan AAP 130,367 66.03% 6,827 votes Runner-Up Braham Singh BJP – 29.65% –

