Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Top Cricketers Hail Indian Air Force’s Precision In Operation Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack

Sachin Tendulkar and top Indian cricketers lauded Operation Sindoor as the Indian Air Force struck terror camps in PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Top Cricketers Hail Indian Air Force's Precision In Operation Sindoor After Pahalgam Attack


India’s military action under Operation Sindoor, carried out in the early hours of May 7, has sparked a wave of praise from across the country including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian Air Force’s targeted strikes hit nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), directly linked to terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The air operation was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians lost their lives. According to defence officials, the mission was carefully planned to avoid civilian casualties and prevent escalation by not breaching Pakistani airspace. This highlighted India’s commitment to precision and responsible counterterrorism.

Sachin Tendulkar expressed his solidarity through a powerful social media post, writing:
“Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terror in this world. We’re ONE TEAM! Jai Hind.”

As reported by CNN, several other cricketing icons also showed their support for the Indian armed forces.

  • Harbhajan Singh posted: “#OperationSindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. JAI HIND.”

  • Gautam Gambhir, known for his strong national stance, also shared a message backing the military strike.

  • Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra, and Jhulan Goswami expressed their appreciation for the Indian Army’s bravery.

  • Varun Chakravarthy, currently playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, shared the official Operation Sindoor image on his Instagram story.

  • Former pacer Chetan Sharma called the mission “not just an answer, but a message.”

Defence sources confirmed that all the targets were selected based on reliable intelligence and were meant to weaken the operational capacities of the terror outfits responsible for recent attacks on Indian soil. Importantly, the operation stayed clear of civilian zones and Pakistani military structures, reinforcing India’s stance of limited and disciplined military action.

This large-scale support from the sporting world adds to the rising national morale following Operation Sindoor. The military’s clear message—that India will not tolerate terrorism was echoed by both the strategic execution of the operation and the unity displayed by its people, including beloved public figures.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Chairs Emergency Cabinet Meet After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Missile Strikes

