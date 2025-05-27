Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Top Maoist Commander Killed in Jharkhand Encounter; Another Rebel Injured

Top Maoist Commander Killed in Jharkhand Encounter; Another Rebel Injured

In a major blow to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group, security forces in Jharkhand shot dead a senior Maoist commander during an intense gunfight in Palamu district late on Sunday, May 26.

Top Maoist Commander Killed in Jharkhand Encounter; Another Rebel Injured

Security forces in Jharkhand shot dead a senior Maoist commander during an intense gunfight in Palamu district late.


In a major blow to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group, security forces in Jharkhand shot dead a senior Maoist commander during an intense gunfight in Palamu district late on Sunday, May 26. The encounter took place near the Sitachuan area, falling between the Mohammadganj and Hydernagar police station limits, a senior police officer told PTI.

Second Maoist, Carrying ₹15 Lakh Reward, Injured in Encounter

Another Maoist rebel, believed to be Nitesh Yadav and carrying a bounty of ₹15 lakh on his head, was also injured during the shootout. According to the police, he sustained a bullet wound during the clash. However, this information is still being verified officially.

Top Police Officials Confirm Operation

Palamu DIG YS Ramesh confirmed the fatal encounter, stating, “The body of a CPI (Maoist) has been recovered, following an intense gunfight between the security forces and red rebels in Palamu. The identification process is on.”

Sources later revealed that the deceased Maoist has been identified as Tulsi Bhuniyan, a senior commander in the banned outfit. Although another official confirmed this identification, DIG Ramesh said the process was still underway and final confirmation was pending.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Weapons Seized After the Gunfight

After the encounter ended, the police conducted a thorough search of the area and found a cache of weapons, including a self-loading rifle. Authorities say this discovery adds further proof of the rebels’ involvement in armed operations in the region.

Security Forces Keeping Pressure on Maoist Presence

This operation is part of a broader push by security forces in Jharkhand to curb Maoist activity, especially in areas like Palamu, which have seen increased rebel movement in recent months. The swift response and recovery of arms suggest that the forces had solid intelligence ahead of the operation.

Police are continuing search operations in the surrounding areas to track down any other rebels who may have escaped during the encounter.

While initial reports confirm the death of one Maoist and the injury of another, senior officials are being cautious before making any final statements. DIG YS Ramesh emphasized that “identification is still being verified,” and more details will be shared once investigations are complete.

ALSO READ: What Is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme? All You Need To Know About The 103 Redeveloped Railway Stations

Filed under

Jharkhand Encounter Top Maoist Commander

newsx

BSF Releases Video Of Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistani Terror Camps, Shows Rangers Fleeing
In a decisive move agains

‘BSF’s Women Personnel Fought On Forward Duty Posts During Operation Sindoor’: BSF Reveals
EAM S. Jaishankar has res

Did China Support Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? ‘The Two Countries Are Very Close, Draw Your...
Supreme Court Collegium

CJI Gavai’s First Collegium Meeting Brings Major Shake-Up in Judiciary: New SC Appointments, High Court...
newsx

NIA Charges Three More in Mizoram Arms Trafficking Case Linked to Insurgents and Violence in...
In a strong and clear mes

‘If They Hit Us Again, They’ll Get It Back Worse’: Shashi Tharoor’s Stern Warning To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BSF Releases Video Of Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistani Terror Camps, Shows Rangers Fleeing

BSF Releases Video Of Operation Sindoor Strikes On Pakistani Terror Camps, Shows Rangers Fleeing

‘BSF’s Women Personnel Fought On Forward Duty Posts During Operation Sindoor’: BSF Reveals

‘BSF’s Women Personnel Fought On Forward Duty Posts During Operation Sindoor’: BSF Reveals

Did China Support Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? ‘The Two Countries Are Very Close, Draw Your Conclusions’, Jaishankar Says

Did China Support Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? ‘The Two Countries Are Very Close, Draw Your...

CJI Gavai’s First Collegium Meeting Brings Major Shake-Up in Judiciary: New SC Appointments, High Court Transfers and Chief Justice Reshuffle

CJI Gavai’s First Collegium Meeting Brings Major Shake-Up in Judiciary: New SC Appointments, High Court...

NIA Charges Three More in Mizoram Arms Trafficking Case Linked to Insurgents and Violence in Manipur

NIA Charges Three More in Mizoram Arms Trafficking Case Linked to Insurgents and Violence in...

Entertainment

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season