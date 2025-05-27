Top Maoist Commander Killed in Jharkhand Encounter; Another Rebel Injured

In a major blow to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group, security forces in Jharkhand shot dead a senior Maoist commander during an intense gunfight in Palamu district late on Sunday, May 26.

In a major blow to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group, security forces in Jharkhand shot dead a senior Maoist commander during an intense gunfight in Palamu district late on Sunday, May 26. The encounter took place near the Sitachuan area, falling between the Mohammadganj and Hydernagar police station limits, a senior police officer told PTI.

Second Maoist, Carrying ₹15 Lakh Reward, Injured in Encounter

Another Maoist rebel, believed to be Nitesh Yadav and carrying a bounty of ₹15 lakh on his head, was also injured during the shootout. According to the police, he sustained a bullet wound during the clash. However, this information is still being verified officially.

Top Police Officials Confirm Operation

Palamu DIG YS Ramesh confirmed the fatal encounter, stating, “The body of a CPI (Maoist) has been recovered, following an intense gunfight between the security forces and red rebels in Palamu. The identification process is on.”

Sources later revealed that the deceased Maoist has been identified as Tulsi Bhuniyan, a senior commander in the banned outfit. Although another official confirmed this identification, DIG Ramesh said the process was still underway and final confirmation was pending.

Weapons Seized After the Gunfight

After the encounter ended, the police conducted a thorough search of the area and found a cache of weapons, including a self-loading rifle. Authorities say this discovery adds further proof of the rebels’ involvement in armed operations in the region.

Security Forces Keeping Pressure on Maoist Presence

This operation is part of a broader push by security forces in Jharkhand to curb Maoist activity, especially in areas like Palamu, which have seen increased rebel movement in recent months. The swift response and recovery of arms suggest that the forces had solid intelligence ahead of the operation.

Police are continuing search operations in the surrounding areas to track down any other rebels who may have escaped during the encounter.

While initial reports confirm the death of one Maoist and the injury of another, senior officials are being cautious before making any final statements. DIG YS Ramesh emphasized that “identification is still being verified,” and more details will be shared once investigations are complete.