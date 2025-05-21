Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju Killed In Chhattisgarh Gunfight, 27 Naxals Eliminated | India News

Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju Killed In Chhattisgarh Gunfight, 27 Naxals Eliminated | India News

Top Maoist leader Basavaraju, the CPI (Maoist) general secretary, was killed in a major security operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur along with 26 others.

Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju Killed In Chhattisgarh Gunfight, 27 Naxals Eliminated | India News


Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju, the 70-year-old general secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist), was killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday. Alongside him, 26 other Maoists were also neutralized in the operation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the development on social media platform X, calling it a “landmark achievement in India’s fight against Naxalism.” He noted that this was the first time in over three decades that a general secretary-level Maoist leader was eliminated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the forces, terming the success as “remarkable.”

Basavaraju, a notorious Maoist strategist with a ₹1.5 crore reward on his head, was considered the backbone of the Naxal movement. According to intelligence reports from 2011, he was always armed with an AK-47 and operated from the forested region of Abujhmad in Bastar.

From Engineering Aspirant to Maoist Leader

Hailing from Jiyyannapeta village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Keshav Rao was the son of a schoolteacher. He began his education in his native village and completed high school in Talagam before joining Tekkali Junior College. Later, he was selected for a B.Tech programme at Regional Engineering College in Warangal (now NIT Warangal).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During his time at the college, he became involved with the Radical Students Union, the student wing of the CPI (ML) People’s War group founded by Kondapalli Seetharamaiah. By 1984, he left his M.Tech course to join the Maoist movement full-time and disappeared underground for the next forty years.

Locals from Jiyyannapeta revealed that he never returned to his village after going underground.

Rise in Maoist Ranks

Basavaraju’s reputation as a sharp strategist grew as he gained control over guerrilla operations, arms procurement, and military planning. In 1987, he and other senior leaders such as Ganapathy and Kishanji received ambush training from former LTTE fighters in the dense forests of Bastar.

By 1992, he had been appointed to the central committee of the CPI (ML) People’s War. After the 2004 merger of the People’s War and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) into the CPI (Maoist), he became the secretary of the party’s Central Military Commission, a post he held for over a decade. He succeeded Ganapathy as the party’s general secretary in 2018.

Unlike Ganapathy, Basavaraju was known for his hardline stance and aggressive methods to implement party ideologies. According to Chhattisgarh police, he firmly believed in armed resistance to achieve political goals.

Criminal Record and Infamous Attacks

Keshav Rao’s name is linked to several deadly attacks across central India:

  • 2003: Planned the claymore mine attack targeting Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu at Alipiri in Tirupati.

  • 2010: Masterminded the Chintalnar massacre in Dantewada, where 74 CRPF personnel were killed.

  • 2008: Orchestrated the Balimela ambush on the Andhra-Odisha border that killed 37 Greyhounds police personnel.

  • 2013: Designed the Darbha valley ambush that killed Congress leader Mahendra Karma and 27 others.

Despite being one of the most wanted Maoist leaders in the country, law enforcement agencies had no recent photographs of Basavaraju. He owned no assets in his hometown and remained elusive for decades, operating mostly across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and parts of Maharashtra.

The Wednesday encounter is now being hailed as one of the biggest successes in India’s counter-Naxal operations. Security forces say this strike has significantly weakened the Maoist leadership structure and could impact their operations across several states.

ALSO READ: Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna In Legal Trouble? Woman, 40, Files FIR Over Gang-Rape, Reveals She Was Urinated On Face, Injected With Deadly Virus

Filed under

Basavaraju killed CPI Maoist leader death Nambala Keshav Rao encounter

The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
BJP-led Delhi government

Delhi to Install 32 Real-Time Monitoring Stations to Track Yamuna Pollution as Clean-Up Gains Momentum...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand