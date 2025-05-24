Top Maoist Leader Killed in Jharkhand Just Days After Basavaraju’s Death in Chhattisgarh

In a major blow to Maoist groups operating in eastern India, security forces on Saturday gunned down senior Maoist leader Pappu Lohara and his close associate in Jharkhand’s Latehar district.

In a major blow to Maoist groups operating in eastern India, security forces on Saturday gunned down senior Maoist leader Pappu Lohara and his close associate in Jharkhand’s Latehar district. The encounter comes just three days after the killing of one of India’s most wanted Maoist commanders, Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju, in Chhattisgarh.

According to sources, Pappu Lohara was a key figure in the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, a breakaway Maoist faction. He had a reward of ₹10 lakh on his head. His aide, Prabhat Ganjhu, who carried a bounty of ₹5 lakh, was also killed in the operation.

One Arrested, Weapons Seized

The joint operation, carried out by security forces in the dense forests of Latehar, also led to the arrest of another member of Lohara’s group. This individual was injured during the encounter and was caught with an INSAS rifle, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Security forces have been stepping up pressure in Jharkhand and neighboring states in recent weeks, following a renewed offensive against Left-wing extremism.

Follow-Up to Basavaraju Encounter in Chhattisgarh

Saturday’s gun battle in Latehar came right on the heels of a massive encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district earlier this week. In that operation, top Maoist commander Basavaraju—who carried a reward of ₹1.5 crore—was killed along with 26 other Maoists. The encounter near the Narayanpur-Bijapur border lasted over 50 hours and was one of the most significant operations in recent years.

Basavaraju had previously served as the chief of the Central Military Commission and was later appointed General Secretary, making him the top leader of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). He was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and police forces in multiple states including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Home Minister Hails Major Milestone in Anti-Naxal Fight

Reacting to Basavaraju’s death, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the security forces and called it a turning point in India’s decades-long fight against Maoist insurgency.

“This is the first time in three decades of Bharat’s battle against Naxalism that a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralized by our forces,” Shah wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism. Today, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, our security forces have neutralized 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of CPI-Maoist, topmost leader, and the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 21, 2025

He added, “The Modi government is resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026.”

Operation Black Forest and Its Impact

Shah also mentioned the recent success of Operation Black Forest, an anti-Maoist campaign that has led to multiple arrests and surrenders across Maoist-hit states.

“Since the completion of Operation Black Forest, 54 Maoists have been arrested and 84 others have surrendered across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra,” he said.

With the back-to-back elimination of high-profile Maoist leaders like Basavaraju and Pappu Lohara, security officials believe the Maoist network in central and eastern India has suffered a major setback. Forces are expected to continue their intensified operations across Maoist-affected regions in the coming weeks.

For now, the twin operations in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand signal a clear message: the fight against Naxalism is entering a decisive phase.

