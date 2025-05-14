Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Top Military Leaders Brief President Murmu on Operation Sindoor After Terror Response

In a significant development, the top brass of India’s military, led by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to brief her about Operation Sindoor—a large-scale military mission launched by India to target terror camps across the border.

In a significant development, the top brass of India’s military, led by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to brief her about Operation Sindoor—a large-scale military mission launched by India to target terror camps across the border.

The meeting took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, just a week after the operation was carried out in response to a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region last month.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Strong Answer to Terror Attack

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, in direct retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22, where 26 people lost their lives. The operation was aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure not only in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) but also across mainland Pakistan, sending a clear message about India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

According to defence officials, this was a coordinated, multi-service operation involving the Army, Air Force, and Navy, and targeted multiple terror launchpads and training camps across the Line of Control.

Who Attended the Briefing?

The high-level meeting with President Murmu included the heads of all three branches of India’s armed forces. Present at the briefing were:

  • General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff

  • General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff

  • Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff

  • Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff

In a post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X (formerly Twitter), the official handle confirmed the meeting and shared details about the interaction.

“General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, along with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about Operation Sindoor,” the post read.

President Praises Armed Forces for Swift and Bold Response

President Droupadi Murmu praised the armed forces for the courage and determination they showed during the operation. The statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President appreciated the successful execution of the mission and acknowledged the bravery of those involved. “The President commended the valour and dedication of the armed forces that made India’s response to terrorism a sterling success,” it said.

What We Know About Operation Sindoor So Far

Though full details of Operation Sindoor haven’t been officially disclosed, sources indicate it was one of the most well-coordinated military missions in recent years. It is believed that precision strikes were carried out using advanced surveillance and targeting systems, hitting terror camps deep inside hostile territory.

This was India’s most serious response to terrorism since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019. Officials described it as a “preemptive and strategic mission” to dismantle growing threats on the border and restore peace in the region.

Operation Sindoor has already sparked international attention, with several countries expressing support for India’s right to self-defense. Back home, the operation has been hailed across political lines, with even opposition leaders praising the armed forces for taking decisive action.

The Pahalgam attack on April 22, which killed 26 people including security personnel and civilians, had triggered nationwide outrage. The government had promised a strong response, and Operation Sindoor appears to be that answer.

