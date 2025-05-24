Top ULFA (I) Commander Rupam Asom Responsible For 2018 Killing Of Assam Cop Arrested from Assam-Arunachal Border; Arms Recovered

In a major breakthrough, the Tinsukia police arrested a top commander of the banned militant group ULFA (Independent), Rupam Asom, from the dense jungles along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The arrest came after an intelligence-led operation that also led to the recovery of arms and ammunition.

Rupam Asom, who had been on the run for years, was reportedly hiding in the forest along with members of his team. Police sources say he was planning militant activity in the region when he was tracked down and caught.

“He Was Planning Some Activities in the Jungle” – Police Source

Speaking to NDTV, a senior police official confirmed the arrest and shared some insight into the operation.

“Rupam Asom and his team were hiding in the jungle along the Assam-Arunachal border and planning some activities. The police team got inputs regarding his presence and launched an operation to nab him,” the officer said.

The arrest comes as a major blow to the militant group ULFA (I), which has been trying to regroup and strengthen its presence in upper Assam in recent months.

Main Accused in 2018 Killing of Assam Police Officer

Rupam Asom isn’t just any militant—he is the prime accused in the 2018 killing of Assam Police Officer Bhaskar Kalita, who was shot dead during an encounter in Tinsukia. The case had rocked the state at the time and was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA had filed a chargesheet naming Rupam Asom, along with other ULFA (I) operatives like Arunodoi Dahotia, for the murder of the officer. Since then, Asom had been evading arrest, reportedly moving between forested areas in the region and staying out of public view.

Extortion Network in Eastern Assam

According to intelligence sources, Rupam Asom was not only involved in armed militancy but also ran an extortion network in Tinsukia and other parts of eastern Assam. Local businesses and traders had allegedly received threats demanding money, with fear spreading quietly in the area.

Police believe that his capture may help in cracking down on the underground financial operations of ULFA (I).

Hunt On for His Associates

While the arrest of Rupam Asom is a big win for the police, the mission isn’t over yet. Authorities have now launched a wider search operation across the border areas to track down other members of the militant group who might still be hiding in the jungles or nearby villages.

Sources say more arrests are expected in the coming days, and efforts are being intensified to dismantle the group’s presence in upper Assam once and for all.

