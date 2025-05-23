Tourism in Pahalgam Still On A standstill? Locals Plead for Revival Measures

Pahalgam, a beloved destination tucked in Kashmir’s scenic valleys, is still struggling to recover from the shock of a horrific terror attack that killed 26 people — 25 tourists and one local — on April 22.

What used to be a buzzing tourist hotspot has now turned into a quiet shadow of its former self. Pahalgam, a beloved destination tucked in Kashmir’s scenic valleys, is still struggling to recover from the shock of a horrific terror attack that killed 26 people — 25 tourists and one local — on April 22. Since the attack, nearly a dozen popular spots from Betaab Valley to Bobby Hut have remained empty, and locals say the blow to tourism has left them devastated.

The once-vibrant streets, hotels, and parks are now eerily silent. And for those who depend on tourism for their livelihood, the future looks uncertain.

Hotels Nearly Empty

The Pahalgam Hotels and Owners Association (PHOA) has painted a grim picture of the current situation. According to them, hotel occupancy in the area has plummeted to just 10%, despite there being over 1,500 hotels.

“There are many big hotels with zero occupancy. Many hotels asked their staff to stay home till tourists return. It (Pahalgam terror attack) was a gruesome and scary incident. Tourism prospects remain bleak as of now,” said Javed Burza, president of the PHOA, while speaking to The Hindu.

This sudden drop in tourism has forced hotel owners to cut costs by sending employees home and slashing room prices in an attempt to attract visitors.

Public Parks Remain Closed

One of the key concerns raised by local hoteliers is the closure of Pahalgam’s public parks. These parks — like Poshwan Park, Nehru Park, Island Park, Lidder View Park, and Aru Park — used to be major attractions for tourists, but they’ve remained shut for days under a government advisory.

“There has been a government advisory. Parks in Pahalgam remain closed. I think they need to be opened up so that local and domestic tourists return,” Mr. Burza said, expressing hope that reopening the parks could help breathe some life back into the area.

All Eyes on Amarnath Yatra

With the main tourism season from May to June now almost lost, many locals are hoping that the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 3, will provide some relief.

“We will host the yatra. We are hopeful that the yatra will be followed by a good number of tourists. Hotels are already offering up to 50% rebate in tariffs. We are reaching out to tourists. Things will change,” Mr. Burza said optimistically.

Youth Face Financial Ruin

The tragedy hasn’t just affected hotel owners — local youth who had invested heavily in adventure sports are also suffering. With no tourists, their businesses have come to a standstill.

“I had to borrow money from the bank to start adventure sports. The past few years saw a significant increase in tourist footfall. We were expecting a good profit this year. My livelihood depends on tourists,” said Nazeer Mir, a local who runs zorbing and zipline activities.

Pahalgam doesn’t have agricultural land or orchards, which means the local economy depends almost entirely on tourism. Many young people had even rented hotels on an annual basis, expecting the usual tourist season to cover their costs — but that dream has been crushed.

“The main tourism season, which is from May to June, is almost over. We can’t even make the money we already paid as advance when we booked the hotel for this year. Many investors have gone into depression. The government needs to be active and help revive tourism,” said Firdous Dar, another local.

Massive Discounts Rolled Out

In a desperate effort to revive tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Association (JKHARA) announced steep discounts and special packages to woo visitors back.

“We have come out of a war-like situation. Hoteliers are fully aware of the situation. We will also provide tailor-made packages for locals of J&K,” said Babar Chowdhary, president of the JKHARA. He added that hotels are now offering discounts of up to 65%.

Still Hope Amid the Hardship

Despite the current gloom, many in Pahalgam believe the valley’s natural charm and peace-loving people will once again attract tourists.

“Pahalgam is clean and ever ready to host tourists again. No incident will demotivate people from visiting Kashmir. We are hopeful,” Mr. Burza said.