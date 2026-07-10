Tourist Spots 7-day Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Landslide Risk in Shimla, Nainital; Check the Forecast

If you are planning a trip to the hills this weekend, you need to check the latest weather update before heading out. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall across the popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This active monsoon is expected to continue for the next few days, and this has intensified the risk of landslides, road blockage and rising water levels.

The weather department has advised both residents and tourists to stay alert and avoid travelling through landslide-prone areas during periods of heavy rain.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Rain to Continue for the Next Few Days

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely in Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur over the next five to seven days. Landslides and mudslides may occur in vulnerable areas, while rivers and streams could see a rise in water levels.

Meteorological Centre Himachal Pradesh head Shobhit Katiyar said heavy rain was recorded across the state in the last 24 hours and the active monsoon spell is likely to continue until around July 13 or 14. While the remaining districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall, people have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow local advisories.

The latest Shimla weather update suggests that tourists should be prepared for wet conditions and possible traffic disruptions on hill roads.

Shimla Weather Update: Next 7-Day Forecast

Date Weather Forecast Temperature (Max/Min) July 10 Thunderstorms with rain 24°C / 17°C July 11 Thunderstorms with rain 24°C / 17°C July 12 Thunderstorms with rain 25°C / 18°C July 13 Thunderstorms with rain 25°C / 18°C July 14 Thunderstorms with rain 26°C / 19°C July 15 Light rain 26°C / 19°C

Uttarakhand Weather Update: Landslides Blocked Over 100 Roads

Heavy monsoon showers have also affected Uttarakhand, where landslides have blocked more than 100 roads across the hill districts. Several rivers are flowing above normal levels, creating additional concerns for local authorities.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Champawat, while Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri and Bageshwar remain under an orange alert.

The latest Nainital weather update shows continuous rainfall since Thursday night, leading to road closures in several parts of the district. The water level in Naini Lake has risen to around 82 feet, while heavy rain has also been reported from Haldwani. In Bageshwar, 13 roads were closed because of debris and falling stones, while 18 roads remained shut in Pithoragarh.

Uttarakhand Weather: Schools, Anganwadi Centres Closed Today

As a precaution, schools remained closed on Friday in 10 districts of Uttarakhand, excluding Uttarkashi, Almora and Pithoragarh. District administrations have also announced the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun, while similar holiday orders have been issued in Haridwar and Tehri due to forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Officials have appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary movement, especially in landslide-prone areas, and to follow all instructions issued by local authorities. Tourists planning to visit the hill states have also been advised to check the latest weather forecasts before travelling.

With the southwest monsoon expected to remain active until around July 13 or 14, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as heavy rain is likely to persist across several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Weather Update: Next 7-Day Forecast