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Home > India News > Tourist Surge In Shimla: Police Tightens Traffic Management As 70,000+ Vehicles Enter City

Tourist Surge In Shimla: Police Tightens Traffic Management As 70,000+ Vehicles Enter City

Due to a sudden increase in tourists during the ongoing travel season, Shimla Police has taken major steps to manage traffic across the district and ensure smooth movement of vehicles and convenience for the public.

Due to a sudden increase in tourists during the ongoing travel season, Shimla Police has taken major steps to manage traffic across the district and ensure smooth movement of vehicles and convenience for the public. Photo: AI Generated
Due to a sudden increase in tourists during the ongoing travel season, Shimla Police has taken major steps to manage traffic across the district and ensure smooth movement of vehicles and convenience for the public. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 05:14 IST

Due to a sudden increase in tourists during the ongoing travel season, Shimla Police has taken major steps to manage traffic across the district and ensure smooth movement of vehicles and convenience for the public.

According to police, additional personnel have been deployed and enhanced monitoring systems introduced to manage increasing traffic pressure in Shimla and surrounding areas.

The measures aim to facilitate hassle-free movement for both residents and tourists visiting the hill station during the peak travel period.

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Police said the strength of traffic personnel and traffic riders has been increased to ensure quick response and effective traffic regulation at key congestion points across the city. Traffic volunteers have also been engaged in the drive, while efforts are underway to involve more volunteers in assisting traffic management operations.

To strengthen surveillance and ensure swift action, an interceptor vehicle is being deployed across different parts of the city to monitor traffic conditions and support field personnel in regulating vehicular movement.

For better supervision and coordination, Shimla city has been divided into five traffic sectors, each being monitored by NGO-1 level officers to facilitate effective decision-making and improved control over traffic flow in different zones, police said.

Shimla Police further said that tourist vehicles heading towards Upper Shimla are being diverted through the Shoghi-Mehli bypass route in an effort to reduce congestion on the city’s main roads.

The police are also running a traffic awareness campaign through social media platforms, regularly providing updates regarding traffic conditions, alternative routes and advisories for commuters and tourists.

According to police data, more than 70,000 vehicles moved between Solan and Shimla in both directions over the past three days. In addition, over 25,000 vehicles from other states were recorded entering and moving through the Shimla region during the same period.

Despite the heavy vehicular load and simultaneous deployment of police personnel for Panchayat election duties, traffic movement remained largely smooth due to effective planning, additional deployment and continuous monitoring, police said.

“District Shimla Police will continue to accord top priority to road safety and public convenience in the future as well,” the statement added. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: 18-Year-Old Found Hanging In Azad Nagar In Delhi, Police Begin Inquiry

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Tourist Surge In Shimla: Police Tightens Traffic Management As 70,000+ Vehicles Enter City
Tags: manage trafficongoing travel seasonShimla Policesudden increasetourists

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Tourist Surge In Shimla: Police Tightens Traffic Management As 70,000+ Vehicles Enter City

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Tourist Surge In Shimla: Police Tightens Traffic Management As 70,000+ Vehicles Enter City
Tourist Surge In Shimla: Police Tightens Traffic Management As 70,000+ Vehicles Enter City
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