‘Tourists Are Not Scared’ Says Farooq Abdullah After Pahalgam Visit

When asked about recent comments by former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who admitted to his country’s history with terrorism, Abdullah refused to assign importance to his remarks.

In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah reaffirmed the region’s integral connection to India and condemned attempts to instill fear among the public.

In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah reaffirmed the region’s integral connection to India and condemned attempts to instill fear among the public.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Pahalgam, where he met tourists and the family of a local hero who died in the attack, Abdullah said, “The people who wanted to spread fear have lost. They (terrorists) have lost. It has been proven today that we are not going to get scared. Kashmir was and will always be a part of India.”

Abdullah highlighted the resilience of the people and tourists in Kashmir, calling the public response a strong message against terrorism. “People want terrorism to end. It has been 35 years. We want progress and development. India will become a superpower one day,” he added.

The JKNC chief, along with NC MLA Altaf Kaloo, also met Hyder Shah, father of Syed Adil Hussain Shah a local youth who died while attempting to rescue tourists during the attack. “Farooq Abdullah shared our grief and gave us courage,” said Shah, expressing gratitude for the leader’s support.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Farooq Abdullah Responds to Bilawal Bhutto’s Statement

When asked about recent comments by former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who admitted to his country’s history with terrorism, Abdullah refused to assign importance to his remarks. “If we go by Bilawal Bhutto’s statements, we cannot move forward. I have long believed the Indus Water Treaty must be revisited. Our rivers are ours, yet we are deprived,” he stated.

India Responds Strongly to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Meanwhile, the Indian government has announced a series of strict diplomatic and economic measures in response to the Pahalgam terror attack:

Immediate ban on all imports and transit of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, as per a new notification from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, who have been given 40 hours to return.

Closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

Halting of the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960, further escalating diplomatic tensions.

A gazette notification from the Ministry of Commerce invoked powers under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, to insert a new clause in the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, enforcing the trade ban with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: Watch The Shocking Moment The Stampede Erupted At Goa’s Temple Festival