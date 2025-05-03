Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Tourists Are Not Scared’ Says Farooq Abdullah After Pahalgam Visit

‘Tourists Are Not Scared’ Says Farooq Abdullah After Pahalgam Visit

When asked about recent comments by former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who admitted to his country’s history with terrorism, Abdullah refused to assign importance to his remarks.

‘Tourists Are Not Scared’ Says Farooq Abdullah After Pahalgam Visit

In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah reaffirmed the region’s integral connection to India and condemned attempts to instill fear among the public.


In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah reaffirmed the region’s integral connection to India and condemned attempts to instill fear among the public.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Pahalgam, where he met tourists and the family of a local hero who died in the attack, Abdullah said, “The people who wanted to spread fear have lost. They (terrorists) have lost. It has been proven today that we are not going to get scared. Kashmir was and will always be a part of India.”

Abdullah highlighted the resilience of the people and tourists in Kashmir, calling the public response a strong message against terrorism. “People want terrorism to end. It has been 35 years. We want progress and development. India will become a superpower one day,” he added.

The JKNC chief, along with NC MLA Altaf Kaloo, also met Hyder Shah, father of Syed Adil Hussain Shah a local youth who died while attempting to rescue tourists during the attack. “Farooq Abdullah shared our grief and gave us courage,” said Shah, expressing gratitude for the leader’s support.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Farooq Abdullah Responds to Bilawal Bhutto’s Statement

When asked about recent comments by former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who admitted to his country’s history with terrorism, Abdullah refused to assign importance to his remarks. “If we go by Bilawal Bhutto’s statements, we cannot move forward. I have long believed the Indus Water Treaty must be revisited. Our rivers are ours, yet we are deprived,” he stated.

India Responds Strongly to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Meanwhile, the Indian government has announced a series of strict diplomatic and economic measures in response to the Pahalgam terror attack:

  • Immediate ban on all imports and transit of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, as per a new notification from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

  • Suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, who have been given 40 hours to return.

  • Closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

  • Halting of the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960, further escalating diplomatic tensions.

A gazette notification from the Ministry of Commerce invoked powers under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, to insert a new clause in the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, enforcing the trade ban with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: Watch The Shocking Moment The Stampede Erupted At Goa’s Temple Festival

Filed under

Farooq Abdullah kashmir

newsx

‘We Tried To Stop Them, But They Didn’t Listen’: Villagers Recall Moments Before Stampede
newsx

Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru
From housing to healthcar

Anthony Albanese’s Centre-Left Labor Party Set to Win 2025 Australia Election — Here’s What They...
newsx

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates: 17 Injured, Equipment Worth Rs 10 Lakh...
Mika Singh said Deepika P

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due...
newsx

Watch: Passenger Asked To Play Flute During Security Check At Raipur Airport, Creates Viral Moment
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘We Tried To Stop Them, But They Didn’t Listen’: Villagers Recall Moments Before Stampede

‘We Tried To Stop Them, But They Didn’t Listen’: Villagers Recall Moments Before Stampede

Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru

Eight Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty In Mangaluru

Anthony Albanese’s Centre-Left Labor Party Set to Win 2025 Australia Election — Here’s What They Promised Voters

Anthony Albanese’s Centre-Left Labor Party Set to Win 2025 Australia Election — Here’s What They...

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates: 17 Injured, Equipment Worth Rs 10 Lakh Looted

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Pirates: 17 Injured, Equipment Worth Rs 10 Lakh...

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due...

Entertainment

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After