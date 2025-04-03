Toxic Gas Kills 8 During Well Cleaning In Madhya Pradesh

Preliminary investigations suggest that the toxic fumes were likely due to the accumulation of gases such as carbon monoxide or methane inside the well.

Eight people tragically lost their lives after inhaling suspected toxic gas while cleaning a well in the Chaigaon Makhan area of Khandwa district on Thursday. The victims, who were preparing the well for the upcoming Gangour festival, got trapped inside due to the poisonous fumes.

According to officials, the victims had entered the well to clean and prepare it for the immersion of idols as part of the Gangour festival celebrations. Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta and SP Manoj Kumar Rai confirmed that all eight individuals died due to suspected toxic gas exposure inside the well.

Reports indicate that a labourer initially entered the well and lost consciousness, possibly due to inhaling the noxious fumes. In a desperate attempt to rescue him, seven others followed but met the same tragic fate. None of them survived.

Victims Identified

Authorities have recovered the bodies of all eight victims, who have been identified as Rakesh Patel (23), Anil Patel (25), Ajay Patel (24), Sharan Patel (35), Vasudev Patel (40), Gajanan Patel (35), Arjun Patel (35), and Mohan Patel (53).

Possible Cause of Death

Preliminary investigations suggest that the toxic fumes were likely due to the accumulation of gases such as carbon monoxide or methane inside the well. Officials have urged caution when entering enclosed spaces such as wells and septic tanks without proper safety measures.

The district administration has launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are also working on raising awareness about safety protocols for well cleaning and similar activities to prevent future tragedies. The local administration has assured assistance to the families of the deceased while continuing their probe into the exact cause of the deaths.

