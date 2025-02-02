Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Traditional Fishermen To Move High Court As Navi Mumbai’s Marine Life Hit By Industrial Pollution

Traditional fishermen in Navi Mumbai plan to move the High Court over industrial pollution that has devastated marine life. Read more about their struggle and calls for action.

Traditional Fishermen To Move High Court As Navi Mumbai’s Marine Life Hit By Industrial Pollution


Sample test reports from water bodies in Navi Mumbai have revealed alarming levels of toxic chemicals in the creeks, lakes, and rivers, raising serious concerns about industrial pollution and its impact on marine life. Traditional fishermen, who have relied on these waters for generations, are now facing a crisis as their primary livelihood option is being destroyed. In response, they plan to approach the Bombay High Court in February with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition to address the drying and polluted water bodies.

Alarming Lab Test Results

Lab tests of water samples collected from various water bodies in Navi Mumbai revealed disturbing findings:

  • Appearance: The water appeared grey in color.
  • Total Suspended Solids (TSS): Found to be 83 milligrams per liter (mg/l), whereas the normal requirement is a maximum of 50 mg/l.
  • Total Dissolved Solids (TDS): Recorded at 17,123 mg/l, far exceeding the normal requirement of a maximum of 2,100 mg/l.
  • Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD): Measured at 3,470 mg/l, significantly higher than the required maximum of 250 mg/l.
  • Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD): Found to be 1,154 mg/l, while the normal requirement cannot exceed a maximum of 20 mg/l.
  • Fecal Coliform: Recorded at 2,680 mg/l, exceeding the maximum requirement of 1,000 mg/l.

Fishermen’s Struggle and Environmental Impact

Traditional fishermen and members of the Maharashtra Small Scale Traditional Fish Workers Union have repeatedly written to the state government, fisheries department, environment department, and local administrations, raising concerns about dead marine life. The fishing zones around Kharghar, Mansarowar, and Diwale creek, which have been rich intertidal fishing zones for centuries, are now heavily polluted.

Nandakumar Waman Pawar, an environmentalist and president of the organization, stated, “In the last 10 years, under the guise of development, we have permanently lost our traditional trade of fishing. Due to anthropogenic activities on the coastline, chemical units, and MIDC operations in Navi Mumbai, all traditional fishing zones have been impacted.”

Pawar highlighted the release of untreated effluents into the middle of Diwale creek, which has turned the water completely jet black and devoid of living organisms. “We are filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Bombay High Court in February,” he added.

Complaints Against Industrial Units

An official from the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) noted numerous complaints against industrial units set up around ecologically sensitive water bodies. These units, numbering about 3,254, engage in the manufacturing of chemicals, dyes, pharmaceuticals, and more. PMC officials have conducted several water quality tests, finding the water to be acidic and harmful to living organisms.

“Last year, during monsoon, industries released extremely toxic untreated waste, leading to thousands of fish floating dead in the creeks of Navi Mumbai,” said a PMC official. Despite approaching the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MCPB) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) numerous times, no substantial action has been taken.

Decline of Traditional Fishing

Traditional fisherman Akash Nirvutti Koli from Diwale village shared his struggles. “Diwale creek used to have an abundance of fish and greenery. Today, it smells of death with only jet-black water,” he said. Many fishermen have been forced to take up other jobs due to the lack of fish.

Dnyaneshwar Koli, who quit fishing 15 years ago, now works as an operator in a telecom company. “Due to heavy pollution, all marine life is dead. I had several skin allergies every time I ventured into the creeks,” he said.

An official from the Department of Fisheries emphasized the role of MCPB in monitoring pollution levels and taking strict action against polluters. “We have been raising concerns about declining fishing zones for years, but it is up to higher authorities in the state and center to take decisive action,” the official said.

Despite these calls for action, an official from MCPB claimed that recent water quality monitoring did not show incidents of chemical effluents being discharged into water bodies. However, the struggle of traditional fishermen and the devastating impact of industrial pollution on Navi Mumbai’s marine life cannot be ignored.

As the fishermen prepare to take legal action, the focus remains on protecting the environment and ensuring the sustainability of traditional livelihoods.

Filed under

maharashtra Navi Mumbai

