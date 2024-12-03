Traffic Disruptions Persist At Delhi-Noida Borders Due To Security For Farmers’ Protest

Ongoing traffic snarls at the Delhi-Noida border have caused significant inconvenience to commuters, with the situation worsening due to the ongoing farmers’ protest. On both Monday and Tuesday, traffic remained slow, as security barricades were set up in preparation for the farmers’ march towards Delhi. These disruptions have caused long delays for travelers and commuters trying to navigate through the area.

The protest, organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), began at around 11:30 am on Monday when farmers gathered at the Mahamaya flyover on the Dadri-Noida link road. The farmers initiated their march to Delhi to press their demands, which include land allocation and increased compensation for the land acquired by the government for various projects. The protest aimed to highlight the grievances of farmers who feel that their interests have been neglected, particularly in terms of land acquisition and compensation.

As part of the demonstration, hundreds of farmers from 20 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh and Agra, participated, holding banners and flags from different farmer organizations. The protesters initially faced resistance from the police, as they tried to breach barricades that had been set up to control the crowd. Some farmers climbed over the barricades, while others pushed through them, eventually leading to a tense standoff.

Ongoing Traffic Congestion

Despite the protest beginning on Monday, traffic congestion continued into Tuesday as the police maintained barricades at several key points, including the Chilla border, the DND flyway, Delhi Gate, and Kalindi Kunj. The Mahamaya Flyover in Noida, a major route for commuters, saw severe traffic jams that delayed many travelers.

Aprajita Singh, a commuter from Greater Noida, expressed frustration with the delays caused by the security barricades. “It took me about an hour to get through that stretch. Police have set up barricades on both sides of the Delhi-Noida border, causing significant traffic congestion, especially on the carriageway from Noida to Delhi,” she said, emphasizing how the situation worsened throughout the day.

Due to the heavy traffic caused by the protest, many commuters were forced to reconsider their usual routes. Amit Thakur, a resident of Noida, said that after checking traffic updates before leaving for work in central Delhi, he decided to take the metro instead of driving his car. “When I checked the traffic situation before leaving for my office in central Delhi, it showed heavy congestion near the Chilla border, adding an hour to the travel time. So, I decided to take the metro instead,” he explained.

This shift to public transportation reflects the severity of the traffic issues, as commuters sought faster, more reliable alternatives to reach their destinations on time.

Future Farmers’ Protests

The farmers’ protest in Noida is just one part of a larger series of demonstrations planned in the coming weeks. A group of farmers from Punjab, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), has called for a march towards Delhi on December 6. This group has been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, and their protest is expected to further intensify, potentially leading to more traffic disruptions across the Delhi-NCR region.

The farmers’ protests, which began over a year ago, continue to highlight the growing discontent among rural communities in India, particularly regarding agricultural policies, land acquisition processes, and the overall treatment of farmers. As these protests escalate, traffic disruptions at key points like the Delhi-Noida border are expected to remain a challenge for daily commuters in the region.