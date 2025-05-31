Tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Seven Lives On NH-13

In a heart-wrenching incident that underscores the relentless wrath of nature during the monsoon, seven people — including two women and two children — lost their lives in a massive landslide that struck the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway-13 in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district late Friday night.

The victims were travelling in a Maruti car when heavy rains triggered a landslide that swept their vehicle off the road and into a deep gorge. Despite prompt rescue efforts, all seven occupants were found dead by the time authorities reached the site.

Devastating landslides in between Seppa & Bana in state of Arunachal Pradesh in which 7 persons deadThe car carrying two families was washed away by landslide while a Tata sumo got stuck in the corner of the road#ArunachalPradesh@praddy06 @ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/KDLoaweX18 — Shahidarafi (@Shahidarafi51) May 31, 2025

Officials confirmed that the car was en route to Seppa when the tragedy occurred. The Bana-Seppa route, infamous for its vulnerability to landslides, becomes particularly hazardous during the monsoon months of June to September. This latest incident adds to the grim tally of casualties that have occurred on this treacherous corridor over the years.

Condolences and Warnings from Leaders

The incident has drawn widespread condolences from both state and central leaders. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, deeply moved by the loss, expressed his grief through a post:

“Deeply saddened by the tragic landslide in Arunachal Pradesh that claimed seven innocent lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace. Prayers for strength and healing to all affected by this heartbreaking loss.”

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and local MLA Mama Natung also took to social media to voice his sorrow.

“It’s very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in my Assembly constituency due to a landslide on NH-13 Road in between Bana and Seppa,” Natung said. He urged citizens to exercise caution, especially by avoiding night travel during the monsoon. “My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. May their souls rest in peace. Om Shanti Shanti.”

Rains Continue to Wreak Havoc Across State

The tragedy comes amid relentless rains that have battered several parts of Arunachal Pradesh since Thursday, throwing life out of gear in many districts. Landslides and flash floods have disrupted transport, snapped communication lines, and caused infrastructure damage.

In a separate incident, a hanging bridge in Chulyu village under the Keyi Panyor district was completely washed away. The bridge served as a vital shortcut to Pitapool, and its destruction has further isolated residents from accessing essential services.

With the monsoon expected to continue, authorities have issued fresh advisories urging residents to remain indoors, especially during the night, and to report any signs of land movement or structural instability in hilly areas.

The tragedy on NH-13 stands as a somber reminder of the deadly risks faced by communities in India’s hilly northeastern states during monsoon season — where roads double as lifelines and every journey comes with an element of uncertainty.

