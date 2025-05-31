Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Seven Lives On NH-13

Tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Seven Lives On NH-13

In a heart-wrenching incident that underscores the relentless wrath of nature during the monsoon, seven people — including two women and two children — lost their lives in a massive landslide that struck the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway-13 in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district late Friday night.

Tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Seven Lives On NH-13


In a heart-wrenching incident that underscores the relentless wrath of nature during the monsoon, seven people — including two women and two children — lost their lives in a massive landslide that struck the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway-13 in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district late Friday night.

The victims were travelling in a Maruti car when heavy rains triggered a landslide that swept their vehicle off the road and into a deep gorge. Despite prompt rescue efforts, all seven occupants were found dead by the time authorities reached the site.

Officials confirmed that the car was en route to Seppa when the tragedy occurred. The Bana-Seppa route, infamous for its vulnerability to landslides, becomes particularly hazardous during the monsoon months of June to September. This latest incident adds to the grim tally of casualties that have occurred on this treacherous corridor over the years.

Condolences and Warnings from Leaders

The incident has drawn widespread condolences from both state and central leaders. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, deeply moved by the loss, expressed his grief through a post:
“Deeply saddened by the tragic landslide in Arunachal Pradesh that claimed seven innocent lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace. Prayers for strength and healing to all affected by this heartbreaking loss.”

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and local MLA Mama Natung also took to social media to voice his sorrow.
“It’s very painful to hear about the tragic loss of seven lives in my Assembly constituency due to a landslide on NH-13 Road in between Bana and Seppa,” Natung said. He urged citizens to exercise caution, especially by avoiding night travel during the monsoon. “My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. May their souls rest in peace. Om Shanti Shanti.”

Rains Continue to Wreak Havoc Across State

The tragedy comes amid relentless rains that have battered several parts of Arunachal Pradesh since Thursday, throwing life out of gear in many districts. Landslides and flash floods have disrupted transport, snapped communication lines, and caused infrastructure damage.

In a separate incident, a hanging bridge in Chulyu village under the Keyi Panyor district was completely washed away. The bridge served as a vital shortcut to Pitapool, and its destruction has further isolated residents from accessing essential services.

With the monsoon expected to continue, authorities have issued fresh advisories urging residents to remain indoors, especially during the night, and to report any signs of land movement or structural instability in hilly areas.

The tragedy on NH-13 stands as a somber reminder of the deadly risks faced by communities in India’s hilly northeastern states during monsoon season — where roads double as lifelines and every journey comes with an element of uncertainty.

Must Read: Complete Blackout In Emergency Drills Conducted Under Operation Sheild In Key Cities

Filed under

Arunachal Pradesh landslide

newsx

NIA Cracks Down On Espionage Ring Tied To Pakistan, Raids 15 Locations Across 8 States
newsx

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say
newsx

Tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh: Landslide Claims Seven Lives On NH-13
newsx

Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn’t Make Top 8
Burgers, Fries, and Cellu

Burgers, Fries, And Cellular Chaos: How Fatty Foods Flip Metabolism
newsx

Dhanush And Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth Reunite For Emotional Moment At Son’s Graduation
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

NIA Cracks Down On Espionage Ring Tied To Pakistan, Raids 15 Locations Across 8 States

NIA Cracks Down On Espionage Ring Tied To Pakistan, Raids 15 Locations Across 8 States

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say

Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn’t Make Top 8

Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn’t Make Top 8

Burgers, Fries, And Cellular Chaos: How Fatty Foods Flip Metabolism

Burgers, Fries, And Cellular Chaos: How Fatty Foods Flip Metabolism

Dhanush And Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth Reunite For Emotional Moment At Son’s Graduation

Dhanush And Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth Reunite For Emotional Moment At Son’s Graduation

Entertainment

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say

Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away at 70, Reports Say

Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn’t Make Top 8

Nandini Gupta Falls Short: India’s Miss World 2025 Finalist Doesn’t Make Top 8

Dhanush And Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth Reunite For Emotional Moment At Son’s Graduation

Dhanush And Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth Reunite For Emotional Moment At Son’s Graduation

Who Is Nandini Gupta? The Ambitious Miss World 2025 Finalist From India

Who Is Nandini Gupta? The Ambitious Miss World 2025 Finalist From India

“No Nepotism In Bollywood!”: Rajpal Yadav Drops A Dramatic Truth Bomb, Says Bollywood Chooses Talent, Not Lineage

“No Nepotism In Bollywood!”: Rajpal Yadav Drops A Dramatic Truth Bomb, Says Bollywood Chooses Talent,

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth