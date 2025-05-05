Tragedy In Gujrat: Four Youths Drown In Shetrunji River In Gujarat’s Amreli District

Fire and emergency service teams launched the rescue operation shortly after receiving the alert. Officials dispatched two teams to the site after being informed about the drowning at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Four youths drowned in the Shetrunji river near Mithapur Dungri village in Amreli district on Monday evening, officials confirmed. Authorities said the victims were residents of Mithapur Dungri village. Rescue teams recovered all four bodies after conducting a search operation. Officials handed over the bodies to the local police and sent them to the civil hospital for post-mortem. The incident prompted a swift emergency response from local authorities, but all four individuals were declared dead at the scene. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rescue Teams Recover Bodies Within 25 Minutes

Fire and emergency service teams launched the rescue operation shortly after receiving the alert. Officials dispatched two teams to the site after being informed about the drowning at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Gadhvi, a local official, said, “We received information at around 8.30 pm that four youths had drowned in the Shetrunji river. Two rescue teams of the fire and emergency service reached the spot, and the rescue operation continued for 20-25 minutes… Four bodies have been recovered.”

Bodies Sent for Post-Mortem

Officials transferred the recovered bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities handed over the remains to the police for further legal procedures. Officials have not released the names of the deceased. Investigations are ongoing.

(This Is A Developing Story)

(With Inputs From ANI)

