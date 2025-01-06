Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tragic Accident In Tirupati: Two Women Devotees Killed By Ambulance On Way To Tirumala

In a tragic accident in Tirupati, two women devotees were killed and five others injured when an ambulance hit them while they were on their way to Tirumala. The incident occurred early on Monday morning due to low visibility caused by fog.

Tragic Accident In Tirupati: Two Women Devotees Killed By Ambulance On Way To Tirumala

Two women devotees on their way to Tirumala died here in Tirupati district in the early hours of Monday after being hit by an ambulance, said a police official.

A 108-ambulance coming from Piler hit the devotees around 4 am between Rangampeta and Mangapuram, said the official.

“The ambulance hit seven devotees from behind. Two of them died and five others sustained injuries,” the official told PTI. Police registered a case under section 106 clause 1 of BNS.

Meanwhile, Tirupati superintendent of police L Subba Rayudu said that fog could be the reason for the early morning accident.

He exhorted the devotees who prefer to go the temple by walk, to tread on the side of the road and to be watchful so that accidents can be be avoided. He also said that winter nights are plagued with low visibility due to foggy conditions.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate Bharatpol, A Revolutionary Platform For International Police Assistance

Filed under

Tirumala devotees Tirupati Tirupati accident

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Travel Influencer Sharanya Iyer Breaks Down How She Spent Rs 50 Lakh In 2024, Going Viral On Instagram

Travel Influencer Sharanya Iyer Breaks Down How She Spent Rs 50 Lakh In 2024, Going...

From Father to Son, Here’s How Two Generation Of Trudeaus Influenced Canada’s Politics

From Father to Son, Here’s How Two Generation Of Trudeaus Influenced Canada’s Politics

Heartwarming Moment, Dog Rescued From Thai Jungle Walks On The Snow In England For The First Time

Heartwarming Moment, Dog Rescued From Thai Jungle Walks On The Snow In England For The...

Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation, Canadian Dollar Surges On Market Optimism

Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation, Canadian Dollar Surges On Market Optimism

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Resigns, This Is What He Said In His Last Speech

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Resigns, This Is What He Said In His Last Speech

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Returns To The Big Screen: Good Bad Ugly Release Date Announced!

Ajith Kumar Returns To The Big Screen: Good Bad Ugly Release Date Announced!

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox