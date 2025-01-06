Tragic Accident In Tirupati: Two Women Devotees Killed By Ambulance On Way To Tirumala

In a tragic accident in Tirupati, two women devotees were killed and five others injured when an ambulance hit them while they were on their way to Tirumala. The incident occurred early on Monday morning due to low visibility caused by fog.

Two women devotees on their way to Tirumala died here in Tirupati district in the early hours of Monday after being hit by an ambulance, said a police official.

A 108-ambulance coming from Piler hit the devotees around 4 am between Rangampeta and Mangapuram, said the official.

“The ambulance hit seven devotees from behind. Two of them died and five others sustained injuries,” the official told PTI. Police registered a case under section 106 clause 1 of BNS.

Meanwhile, Tirupati superintendent of police L Subba Rayudu said that fog could be the reason for the early morning accident.

He exhorted the devotees who prefer to go the temple by walk, to tread on the side of the road and to be watchful so that accidents can be be avoided. He also said that winter nights are plagued with low visibility due to foggy conditions.

(With inputs from agency)

