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Home > India News > Trainee IPS Officer Arrested After Female Batchmate Alleges Knife Attack, Touching Private Parts

Trainee IPS Officer Arrested After Female Batchmate Alleges Knife Attack, Touching Private Parts

A trainee IPS officer at Hyderabad's National Police Academy has been taken into custody after a fellow woman officer accused him of harassment, assault, blackmail, and recording a private video without her consent.

Trainee IPS Officer Arrested After Fellow Female Officer's Alleges Knife Attack, Condoms Thrown, Touching Intimate Parts. Photo: X
Trainee IPS Officer Arrested After Fellow Female Officer's Alleges Knife Attack, Condoms Thrown, Touching Intimate Parts. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-29 14:37 IST

A trainee IPS officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad was kept under custody after another trainee told authorities about alleged harassment , assault and blackmail which she faced while working with him. According to Attapur Police, a case was registered on July 18, 2026 around 11 pm. According to the complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman IPS trainee his fellow batchmate harassed her for a long period of time which affected her mental health. The accused has been identified as Uday Krishna Reddy, he is also at the same academy for his training. Police officials said Reddy has been taken in custody, and the next phase of investigation is now going on.

Woman Officer Alleges Harassment, Assault and Threats 

As per the FIR, the woman officer said that the harassment started on June 23 , 2026. She also told the authorities that Reddy sent her sexually abusive WhatsApp messages and made derogatory remarks about her in front of other fellow trainees. She also claimed that he accused her having some relationship with another trainee.  

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On the other hand, the complainant alleged that he kept pushing her to go along with the said affair, abused her using harsh, offensive language and also compelled her to show him her personal messages.  
She further claimed that on July 8, he took away her mobile phone, made her disclose the password, and then looked into her private messages. 

FIR Details Serious Assault and Blackmail Allegations 

The FIR also alleges that on July 9, Reddy wrongfully restrained the complainant, forced her inside his room, pulled her by the hair and tried to strangle her, and allegedly kept a knife right at her neck while preventing her from going out. The complainant further stated that he threw three packets of condoms at her during that same incident.
She further claimed that on July 10 he physically assaulted her again, groped her, tried to touch her intimate parts without consent and secretly recorded a private video. As per the complaint, the accused later sent that video to her husband in an alleged effort to blackmail her and ruin her standing and reputation.
On the strength of the complaint, Attapur Police registered a case and have started an investigation. Further legal action will depend on what the probe uncovers. 

Also Read: Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened 

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Trainee IPS Officer Arrested After Female Batchmate Alleges Knife Attack, Touching Private Parts
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Trainee IPS Officer Arrested After Female Batchmate Alleges Knife Attack, Touching Private Parts

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Trainee IPS Officer Arrested After Female Batchmate Alleges Knife Attack, Touching Private Parts
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